New York Mets

Baseball America
2022 MLB Draft Order: Tiebreaker Likely Gives O's the No. 1 Pick

by: Carlos Collazo Baseball America 2h

Thanks to having a worse record than the Arizona D-backs in 2019, the Baltimore Orioles are set to pick No. 1 for the 2022 MLB Draft, unless the draft rules change because of a new collective bargaining agreement

MLB: Mets.com
Thor reaches goal of coming back healthy

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

ATLANTA -- The stat lines never mattered much to Noah Syndergaard, considering the Mets were out of contention by the time he finally made it back from Tommy John surgery in late September. Instead, what Syndergaard wanted to prove in making two starts down the stretch was that he was

Amazin' Avenue
A disappointing season ends unceremoniously for the Mets

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m

Noah Syndergaard’s second outing of the season did not go as well as his first and the Mets were shut out by the Braves in the final game of their 2021 season.

Newsday
No scramble, playoffs set: Yanks-Red Sox, Giants win West | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 24m

Rafael Devers delivered big time for the Boston Red Sox. Aaron Judge did just enough for the New York Yankees. And Buster Posey boosted the San Francisco Giants to the NL West crown, dropping the 106-

SNY.tv
What exactly went wrong for the Mets in 2021, and how do they fix it?

by: @snytv SNY.tv 34m

A hugely disappointing season ended in all-too appropriate fashion for the Mets on Sunday in Atlanta

Blogging Mets

Final Mets 2021 Report Card

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 38m

They spent much of the season in first place, but most observant fans knew it was just a smokescreen they were never that good. The Home Run Derby victory was a fun bonus. J.D.

SNY Mets

Noah Syndergaard on final outing of the season, offseason free agency | Mets Post Game | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 49m

Noah Syndergaard made his final appearance of the season, pitching the 1st inning of a 5-0 loss to the Braves. Being able to come back and pitch a couple of ...

Daily News
Mets preparing for offseason of change: ‘It’s going to suck’ - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

No matter which way you slice it, the Mets are preparing for an eventful offseason.

