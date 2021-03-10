- IN
Rojas on missing the postseason | 10/03/2021 | New York Mets
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses what was a largely disappointing season for the team and using their failures as motivation
J.D. Davis thinks his time with Mets is likely up: ‘Flip of the coin’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 15m
J.D. Davis’ gut tells him there’s a strong chance he’s played his final game for the Mets.
Mets' Luis Rojas takes blame, addresses uncertain future
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 57m
Luis Rojas’ first 162-game season as Mets skipper ended 77-85 after a 5-0 loss to Atlanta Saturday, and the manager both took the blame and addressed his uncertain future after the game.
Thor reaches goal of coming back healthy
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
ATLANTA -- The stat lines never mattered much to Noah Syndergaard, considering the Mets were out of contention by the time he finally made it back from Tommy John surgery in late September. Instead, what Syndergaard wanted to prove in making two starts down the stretch was that he was
A disappointing season ends unceremoniously for the Mets
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Noah Syndergaard’s second outing of the season did not go as well as his first and the Mets were shut out by the Braves in the final game of their 2021 season.
No scramble, playoffs set: Yanks-Red Sox, Giants win West | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
Rafael Devers delivered big time for the Boston Red Sox. Aaron Judge did just enough for the New York Yankees. And Buster Posey boosted the San Francisco Giants to the NL West crown, dropping the 106-
What exactly went wrong for the Mets in 2021, and how do they fix it?
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
A hugely disappointing season ended in all-too appropriate fashion for the Mets on Sunday in Atlanta
Final Mets 2021 Report Card
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 2h
They spent much of the season in first place, but most observant fans knew it was just a smokescreen they were never that good. The Home Run Derby victory was a fun bonus. J.D.
