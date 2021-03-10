Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rojas on missing the postseason | 10/03/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses what was a largely disappointing season for the team and using their failures as motivation

New York Post
J.D. Davis thinks his time with Mets is likely up: ‘Flip of the coin’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 15m

J.D. Davis’ gut tells him there’s a strong chance he’s played his final game for the Mets.

WFAN
Mets' Luis Rojas takes blame, addresses uncertain future

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 57m

Luis Rojas’ first 162-game season as Mets skipper ended 77-85 after a 5-0 loss to Atlanta Saturday, and the manager both took the blame and addressed his uncertain future after the game.

MLB: Mets.com
Thor reaches goal of coming back healthy

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

ATLANTA -- The stat lines never mattered much to Noah Syndergaard, considering the Mets were out of contention by the time he finally made it back from Tommy John surgery in late September. Instead, what Syndergaard wanted to prove in making two starts down the stretch was that he was

Amazin' Avenue
A disappointing season ends unceremoniously for the Mets

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Noah Syndergaard’s second outing of the season did not go as well as his first and the Mets were shut out by the Braves in the final game of their 2021 season.

Newsday
No scramble, playoffs set: Yanks-Red Sox, Giants win West | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

Rafael Devers delivered big time for the Boston Red Sox. Aaron Judge did just enough for the New York Yankees. And Buster Posey boosted the San Francisco Giants to the NL West crown, dropping the 106-

SNY.tv
What exactly went wrong for the Mets in 2021, and how do they fix it?

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

A hugely disappointing season ended in all-too appropriate fashion for the Mets on Sunday in Atlanta

Blogging Mets

Final Mets 2021 Report Card

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 2h

They spent much of the season in first place, but most observant fans knew it was just a smokescreen they were never that good. The Home Run Derby victory was a fun bonus. J.D.

