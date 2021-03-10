- IN
Gut Reaction: Braves 5, Mets 0 (10/3/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
NL East Notes: Harper, Phillies, Davis, Mets, Nationals
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
For players eager to win now, the usual move is to want their teams to add veteran players to help …
Welcome Back Robinson Cano!
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
I wasn’t going to spend too much time writing about Sunday’s final game. But I did want to check out Noah Syndergaard’s second and final start of the year. Suffice to say it didn&…
J.D. Davis thinks his time with Mets is likely up: ‘Flip of the coin’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
J.D. Davis’ gut tells him there’s a strong chance he’s played his final game for the Mets.
Mets' Luis Rojas takes blame, addresses uncertain future
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 4h
Luis Rojas’ first 162-game season as Mets skipper ended 77-85 after a 5-0 loss to Atlanta Saturday, and the manager both took the blame and addressed his uncertain future after the game.
Rojas on missing the postseason | 10/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses what was a largely disappointing season for the team and using their failures as motivation
Thor reaches goal of coming back healthy
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5h
ATLANTA -- The stat lines never mattered much to Noah Syndergaard, considering the Mets were out of contention by the time he finally made it back from Tommy John surgery in late September. Instead, what Syndergaard wanted to prove in making two starts down the stretch was that he was
A disappointing season ends unceremoniously for the Mets
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
Noah Syndergaard’s second outing of the season did not go as well as his first and the Mets were shut out by the Braves in the final game of their 2021 season.
