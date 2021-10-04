Every single year there should be one joint media session where our politicians are forced to tell the American people why things with a 75%+ approval rating is not law yet: - term limits - dark money out of politics - gun control - expanded Medicare - child care

Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 You know what we could really use? 18 year term limits for members of Congress in each House. 75% of Americans agree with this - it would modernize our representation and diminish the gerontocracy.