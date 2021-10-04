Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Luis Rojas: Where do NY Mets go now for manager position?

by: @lohud LoHud 34m

Mets beat writer Justin Toscano discusses why the Mets decided to part ways with Luis Rojas, and where the team goes next.

USA Today
636661701781647326-20180702-arh-sh4-032

N.Y. Mets managerial candidates to replace Luis Rojas in 2022

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 13m

Go with a veteran skipper or an up-and-coming first-timer? Here are some possibilities to succeed Luis Rojas, who was fired on Monday.

cbc.ca
64722952_thumbnail

Mets say manager Luis Rojas out after 2nd-half meltdown, 2 losing seasons

by: Mike Fitzpatrick CBC Sports 15m

Luis Rojas was let go as manager of the New York Mets on Monday after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on Rojas' contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the National League East with a 77-85 record.

WFAN
64722949_thumbnail

Could Carlos Beltrán get another shot at managing Mets?

by: Tim Kelly Radio.com: WFAN 15m

Following the dismissal of Luis Rojas, could Carlos Beltrán get another chance at managing the New York Mets? Speculation has already begun about the next skipper, and Beltran’s name is being tossed around.

Amazin' Avenue
64722901_thumbnail

Player Meter: Position players, September 27-October 3

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 17m

A quick review of how the Mets’ position players fared in the final week of the 2021 season.

Big League Stew
64722687_thumbnail

Controversial MLB umpire Joe West announces retirement with record in hand

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 23m

"Country Joe" won't be universally missed in baseball circles.

CBS New York
61891330_thumbnail

Mets Decline Option On Manager Luis Rojas After 2 Losing Seasons

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 27m

The team declined its option on Rojas’ contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership.

Yardbarker
64722534_thumbnail

Luis Rojas out as manager, could stay with Mets in different role

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 29m

The team added decisions on the remaining coaches will be made "over the next several days."

Sports Illustrated

Mets Decline Option on Luis Rojas, Will Not Return in 2022

by: Joseph Salvador Sports Illustrated 32m

"We live in a results oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season.”

