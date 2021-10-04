- IN
Player Meter: Position players, September 27-October 3
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 18m
A quick review of how the Mets’ position players fared in the final week of the 2021 season.
N.Y. Mets managerial candidates to replace Luis Rojas in 2022
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 14m
Go with a veteran skipper or an up-and-coming first-timer? Here are some possibilities to succeed Luis Rojas, who was fired on Monday.
Mets say manager Luis Rojas out after 2nd-half meltdown, 2 losing seasons
by: Mike Fitzpatrick — CBC Sports 16m
Luis Rojas was let go as manager of the New York Mets on Monday after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on Rojas' contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the National League East with a 77-85 record.
Could Carlos Beltrán get another shot at managing Mets?
by: Tim Kelly — Radio.com: WFAN 16m
Following the dismissal of Luis Rojas, could Carlos Beltrán get another chance at managing the New York Mets? Speculation has already begun about the next skipper, and Beltran’s name is being tossed around.
Controversial MLB umpire Joe West announces retirement with record in hand
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 24m
"Country Joe" won't be universally missed in baseball circles.
Mets Decline Option On Manager Luis Rojas After 2 Losing Seasons
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 28m
The team declined its option on Rojas’ contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership.
Luis Rojas out as manager, could stay with Mets in different role
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 30m
The team added decisions on the remaining coaches will be made "over the next several days."
Mets Decline Option on Luis Rojas, Will Not Return in 2022
by: Joseph Salvador — Sports Illustrated 33m
"We live in a results oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season.”
Want some optimism for Jeff McNeil in 2022? He had the LOWEST called strike + whiff rate (CSW%) out of all hitters with min 300 PA. Leaderboard: 1. Jeff McNeil (17.7%) 2. Kyle Tucker (19.8%) 3. Freddie Freeman (20.4%) 4. Wander Franco (21.7%) 5. Bo Bichette (21.9%) #Mets #LGMMisc
Potential '22 Manager Candidates: #LGM Carlos Beltran, Ron Washington, Eduardo Perez, Bob Melvin, Clint Hurdle, Joe McEwing, Buck Showalter, Todd Zeile, John Gibbons, Miguel Cairo. Per: @Jim_DuquetteBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Fire Luis Rojas https://t.co/tNaJP7s7ksBlogger / Podcaster
Here’s who I want as Mets manager. Whatever the real life version of this is. A grumpy older guy who lets starters throw their arms off 115 pitches and 8 innings and looks at stats like batting average. Everything that @ceetar and the stats weirdos & the Tims hate. Old SchoolBlogger / Podcaster
Mets owner weighs in 🔽Want to thank Luis for his work as a manager. He is a good man who represented the Mets with dignity and calm during two extremely trying years.Blog / Website
RT @StevenACohen2: Want to thank Luis for his work as a manager. He is a good man who represented the Mets with dignity and calm during two extremely trying years.Beat Writer / Columnist
