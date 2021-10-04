Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Mets-managerial-candidates

Five experienced candidates Mets can look at for manager job

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

Though the Mets’ search for a new manager might not proceed until a president of baseball of operations is hired, owner Steve Cohen has expressed a desire for experience in key positions.

Newsday
64726474_thumbnail

Will Luis Rojas shake the stigma of having been Mets manager? | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 8m

We are a stat-heavy baseball nation now. So, on the occasion of the Mets' decision Monday not to pick up manager Luis Rojas’ 2022 contract option, we offer you this stat: With one exception, no Mets m

Call To The Pen

New York Mets pull the plug on Luis Rojas

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 15m

It was inevitable. As the New York Mets continued to slide down the standings, falling further and further out of the playoffs, the whispers became a roar....

The New York Times
64725990_thumbnail

Mets Part Ways With Manager Luis Rojas

by: James Wagner NY Times 26m

Following a devastating August collapse, and a second straight losing season, Luis Rojas will not return to the job for 2022.

WFAN
64725514_thumbnail

Billy Beane addresses Mets rumors

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 38m

Oakland Athletics GM Billy Beane addressed the rumors that the Mets and Sandy Alderson could be interested in bringing him aboard as president of baseball operations.

Sporting News
64725375_thumbnail

Who will manage the Mets next? Four candidates to replace Luis Rojas

by: Sporting News Sporting News 44m

The Mets announced Monday that second-year manager Luis Rojas would not have his option extended.

SNY Mets

Reacting to Luis Rojas not returning as Mets manager in 2022 | Mets Breaking News | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 59m

The Mets have announced that they are declining the option on manager Luis Rojas to return as skipper in 2022. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, Jim Duquette and...

Mets Merized
64724755_thumbnail

Which Mets Hitters Disappointed the Most in 2021?

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 1h

And, just like that, another MLB regular season is in the books, with the New York Mets watching the playoffs on the couch like the rest of us.There were plenty of times when the 2021 campaign

