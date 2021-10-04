- IN
Mets Part Ways With Manager Luis Rojas
by: James Wagner — NY Times 26m
Following a devastating August collapse, and a second straight losing season, Luis Rojas will not return to the job for 2022.
Will Luis Rojas shake the stigma of having been Mets manager? | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 9m
We are a stat-heavy baseball nation now. So, on the occasion of the Mets' decision Monday not to pick up manager Luis Rojas’ 2022 contract option, we offer you this stat: With one exception, no Mets m
New York Mets pull the plug on Luis Rojas
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 15m
It was inevitable. As the New York Mets continued to slide down the standings, falling further and further out of the playoffs, the whispers became a roar....
Billy Beane addresses Mets rumors
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 39m
Oakland Athletics GM Billy Beane addressed the rumors that the Mets and Sandy Alderson could be interested in bringing him aboard as president of baseball operations.
Who will manage the Mets next? Four candidates to replace Luis Rojas
by: Sporting News — Sporting News 44m
The Mets announced Monday that second-year manager Luis Rojas would not have his option extended.
Reacting to Luis Rojas not returning as Mets manager in 2022 | Mets Breaking News | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
The Mets have announced that they are declining the option on manager Luis Rojas to return as skipper in 2022. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, Jim Duquette and...
Which Mets Hitters Disappointed the Most in 2021?
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 1h
And, just like that, another MLB regular season is in the books, with the New York Mets watching the playoffs on the couch like the rest of us.There were plenty of times when the 2021 campaign
Five experienced candidates Mets can look at for manager job
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Though the Mets’ search for a new manager might not proceed until a president of baseball of operations is hired, owner Steve Cohen has expressed a desire for experience in key positions.
RT @STR0: “When that hate don’t work…they start telling lies.” https://t.co/sRZfQrYACdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If the #Mets “traded” for Bob Melvin, what would they have to give up? Is it draft picks? Just money? How does that work? #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitterBlogger / Podcaster
-
Don't know if this will happen, but if Cora and Hinch can be employed, Beltran finding employment somewhere shouldn't be an issue.@Metstradamus I want Carlos BeltranBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: Luis Rojas is a terrific baseball mind and remarkable leader the work he did thru his Mets tenure - bringing an entire core of homegrown players up thru the ranks, especially - deserves recognition and praise hope he stays but also can’t wait to see him succeed elsewhere 🍎Blogger / Podcaster
-
Will Luis Rojas shake the stigma of having been Mets manager? | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/yjtwvSCzmFBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets have finally pulled the plug on Luis Rojas. (via @onenamedave1) https://t.co/9CI1TuC48TBlog / Website
