New York Mets

The Ringer
64726785_thumbnail

Bill Simmons Previews Yankees–Red Sox, and Rojas Is Out As Mets Manager

by: John Jastremski The Ringer 2h

Bill and JJ make predictions for the AL wild-card game

NBC Sports
Usatsi_16853975-e1633390158994

Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 5m

Mets manager Luis Rojas was let go after two losing seasons and a failed attempt to make the playoffs after spending over half the season in first place.

The Cold Wire
64727896_thumbnail

Mets Decide To Move On From Manager Luis Rojas

by: Steven Kubitza The Cold Wire 45m

The New York Mets have decided to move on from manager Luis Rojas after he spent two seasons leading the club.

New York Post
Steve-cohen

Mets can’t afford to hire wrong team president

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 47m

The Mets can’t afford to get it wrong. Again.

The Big Lead
64727838_thumbnail

Four Replacements For Luis Rojas as Mets Managers

by: N/A The Big Lead 48m

Four options to replace Luis Rojas as Mets manager, including Carlos Beltran and Bruce Bochy.

SNY Mets

Luis Rojas responds to Mets moving on from him, will he stay with Mets? | Mets Breaking News | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

After the New York Mets made the decision to move on from Luis Rojas as manager, Rojas responded to the news, and the SNY crew discusses whether or not Rojas...

Larry Brown Sports
56261151_thumbnail

Billy Beane issues response to Mets rumors

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 1h

Oakland Athletics vice president Billy Beane on Monday responded to rumors linking him to the New York Mets.

MLB: Mets.com
64726961_thumbnail

FAQ on Mets' managerial search

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

NEW YORK -- The Mets’ decision to decline their 2022 option on Luis Rojas’ contract has left them with a managerial vacancy for the third time in the last five offseasons. It’s not a job they expect to fill within the next couple of weeks, because the team must first

Tweets

    WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660 2m
    Carlos Beltran take 2 as Mets skipper? https://t.co/t9i1svveKw
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 4m
    One other Mets assessment: I find it hard to believe that Jeff McNeil going forward is going to put up numbers like he did this year. Whatever his issue was, I have to think his agent/team will work with him to get him back to what he was. He'd be another in my KEEP list
    Keith B @Mediagoon 7m
    RT @dtwohig: The 2021 #QBC is just 40 days away! What will the Mets do during the off-season? Who will be gone? Who will they get? Plenty for fans to discuss when we all get together on Nov 13 at @MulcahysPub Darling-Cohen-Frazier Tickets are ONLY $25 at https://t.co/f9Li5iznCa
    NY Mets Die Hards @NYMDieHards 7m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: By the end of this offseason, the Mets will have hired four managers in five years. Over that same span, they will have run through five different people as their top baseball operations executive. It is a franchise in desperate need of continuity.
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 8m
    I'm wondering if Michael Conforto will end up taking a 1-year "prove it" contract to try to put himself in position for a better contract in 2023 If so, I would say bring him back too Mets had bunch of guys who were better than what they showed in 2021. He was one
    Mark Simon
    With the MLB free agent market what it is, I think it makes sense for the Mets to bring back Marcus Stroman and Javier Báez because there's a higher degree of certainty on what they can do I'm not great at forming offseason plans, but that would be my first instinct
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 9m
    The one word I’d use to describe Luis Rojas is “class.” He’s a good person and a good baseball man. The results on the field made today inevitable. However, I expect Rojas to have a bright future ahead of him in the game. Wishing Luis nothing but the best moving forward.
