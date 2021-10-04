- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Decide To Move On From Manager Luis Rojas
by: Steven Kubitza — The Cold Wire 46m
The New York Mets have decided to move on from manager Luis Rojas after he spent two seasons leading the club.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 6m
Mets manager Luis Rojas was let go after two losing seasons and a failed attempt to make the playoffs after spending over half the season in first place.
Mets can’t afford to hire wrong team president
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 48m
The Mets can’t afford to get it wrong. Again.
Four Replacements For Luis Rojas as Mets Managers
by: N/A — The Big Lead 49m
Four options to replace Luis Rojas as Mets manager, including Carlos Beltran and Bruce Bochy.
Luis Rojas responds to Mets moving on from him, will he stay with Mets? | Mets Breaking News | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
After the New York Mets made the decision to move on from Luis Rojas as manager, Rojas responded to the news, and the SNY crew discusses whether or not Rojas...
Billy Beane issues response to Mets rumors
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 1h
Oakland Athletics vice president Billy Beane on Monday responded to rumors linking him to the New York Mets.
FAQ on Mets' managerial search
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
NEW YORK -- The Mets’ decision to decline their 2022 option on Luis Rojas’ contract has left them with a managerial vacancy for the third time in the last five offseasons. It’s not a job they expect to fill within the next couple of weeks, because the team must first
Bill Simmons Previews Yankees–Red Sox, and Rojas Is Out As Mets Manager
by: John Jastremski — The Ringer 2h
Bill and JJ make predictions for the AL wild-card game
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Carlos Beltran take 2 as Mets skipper? https://t.co/t9i1svveKwTV / Radio Network
-
One other Mets assessment: I find it hard to believe that Jeff McNeil going forward is going to put up numbers like he did this year. Whatever his issue was, I have to think his agent/team will work with him to get him back to what he was. He'd be another in my KEEP listBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @dtwohig: The 2021 #QBC is just 40 days away! What will the Mets do during the off-season? Who will be gone? Who will they get? Plenty for fans to discuss when we all get together on Nov 13 at @MulcahysPub Darling-Cohen-Frazier Tickets are ONLY $25 at https://t.co/f9Li5iznCaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: By the end of this offseason, the Mets will have hired four managers in five years. Over that same span, they will have run through five different people as their top baseball operations executive. It is a franchise in desperate need of continuity.Super Fan
-
I'm wondering if Michael Conforto will end up taking a 1-year "prove it" contract to try to put himself in position for a better contract in 2023 If so, I would say bring him back too Mets had bunch of guys who were better than what they showed in 2021. He was oneWith the MLB free agent market what it is, I think it makes sense for the Mets to bring back Marcus Stroman and Javier Báez because there's a higher degree of certainty on what they can do I'm not great at forming offseason plans, but that would be my first instinctBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The one word I’d use to describe Luis Rojas is “class.” He’s a good person and a good baseball man. The results on the field made today inevitable. However, I expect Rojas to have a bright future ahead of him in the game. Wishing Luis nothing but the best moving forward.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets