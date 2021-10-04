- IN
Luis Rojas Out as Mets Manager
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h
Luis Rojas is out as the Mets skipper, with the team declining his option for the 2022 season following a disappointing 77-85 campaign.
New York Mets complete collapse in September and fade out of the playoffs
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 52m
The final month (and three days in October) of the regular season completed another miserable collapse for the New York Mets. The signs of hope that a solid finish in August could parlay the Mets b…
Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
Mets manager Luis Rojas was let go after two losing seasons and a failed attempt to make the playoffs after spending over half the season in first place.
Mets Decide To Move On From Manager Luis Rojas
by: Steven Kubitza — The Cold Wire 2h
The New York Mets have decided to move on from manager Luis Rojas after he spent two seasons leading the club.
Mets can’t afford to hire wrong team president
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 2h
The Mets can’t afford to get it wrong. Again.
Four Replacements For Luis Rojas as Mets Managers
by: N/A — The Big Lead 2h
Four options to replace Luis Rojas as Mets manager, including Carlos Beltran and Bruce Bochy.
Luis Rojas responds to Mets moving on from him, will he stay with Mets? | Mets Breaking News | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
After the New York Mets made the decision to move on from Luis Rojas as manager, Rojas responded to the news, and the SNY crew discusses whether or not Rojas...
Billy Beane issues response to Mets rumors
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 3h
Oakland Athletics vice president Billy Beane on Monday responded to rumors linking him to the New York Mets.
RT @StevieCBurner: I believe ownership, staff, players and fans are all equal parts of the Mets organization. Therefore, I will be listening to fans suggestions for our next manager. Drop them in the comments 👇Blogger / Podcaster
That was a badass hit by Hunter Renfrow. Someone get the smelling saltsBeat Writer / Columnist
I want the new Mets manager to be someone who plays Herzog style baseball. Enough with sitting around hoping Pete can pad his stats. Lets hit, run and play defense.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets hiring a manager before a team president is beyond ridiculousTV / Radio Personality
