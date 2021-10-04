Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_16881792

New York Mets complete collapse in September and fade out of the playoffs

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 52m

The final month (and three days in October) of the regular season completed another miserable collapse for the New York Mets. The signs of hope that a solid finish in August could parlay the Mets b…

Luis Rojas Out as Mets Manager

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h

Luis Rojas is out as the Mets skipper, with the team declining his option for the 2022 season following a disappointing 77-85 campaign.

Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

Mets manager Luis Rojas was let go after two losing seasons and a failed attempt to make the playoffs after spending over half the season in first place.

Mets Decide To Move On From Manager Luis Rojas

by: Steven Kubitza The Cold Wire 2h

The New York Mets have decided to move on from manager Luis Rojas after he spent two seasons leading the club.

Mets can’t afford to hire wrong team president

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 2h

The Mets can’t afford to get it wrong. Again.

Four Replacements For Luis Rojas as Mets Managers

by: N/A The Big Lead 2h

Four options to replace Luis Rojas as Mets manager, including Carlos Beltran and Bruce Bochy.

Luis Rojas responds to Mets moving on from him, will he stay with Mets? | Mets Breaking News | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

After the New York Mets made the decision to move on from Luis Rojas as manager, Rojas responded to the news, and the SNY crew discusses whether or not Rojas...

Billy Beane issues response to Mets rumors

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 3h

Oakland Athletics vice president Billy Beane on Monday responded to rumors linking him to the New York Mets.

