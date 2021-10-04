- IN
Could the Mets target Bob Melvin to be their next manager? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On Baseball Night in NY, former Mets and Oakland A's reliever Jerry Blevins strongly endorsed current A's manager Bob Melvin as the Mets potential new skipper.
No Era for Rojas
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 9m
The Mets announcement that they would not retain their manager should have constituted a five-alarm bulletin. Wire machines across the city should have shaken. A happy clubhouse.
Luis Rojas A Convenient Fall Guy For Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 30m
It was never set up for Luis Rojas to succeed as the manager of the New York Mets. With his firing, which is what happened when the Mets didn’t pick up his option, it was deemed Rojas did not…
Listen to Episode 92 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Who Should Replace Luis Rojas as Mets Manager?
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 2h
The 2021 Mets season was incredibly disappointing and underwhelming for a team that entered with playoff aspirations.
New York Mets complete collapse in September and fade out of the playoffs
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5h
The final month (and three days in October) of the regular season completed another miserable collapse for the New York Mets. The signs of hope that a solid finish in August could parlay the Mets b…
Luis Rojas Out as Mets Manager
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 5h
Luis Rojas is out as the Mets skipper, with the team declining his option for the 2022 season following a disappointing 77-85 campaign.
Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 6h
Mets manager Luis Rojas was let go after two losing seasons and a failed attempt to make the playoffs after spending over half the season in first place.
Mets Decide To Move On From Manager Luis Rojas
by: Steven Kubitza — The Cold Wire 7h
The New York Mets have decided to move on from manager Luis Rojas after he spent two seasons leading the club.
