Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing

No Era for Rojas

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 9m

The Mets announcement that they would not retain their manager should have constituted a five-alarm bulletin. Wire machines across the city should have shaken. A happy clubhouse.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Daddy

Luis Rojas A Convenient Fall Guy For Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 31m

It was never set up for Luis Rojas to succeed as the manager of the New York Mets. With his firing, which is what happened when the Mets didn’t pick up his option, it was deemed Rojas did not…

New York Post
Luis-rojas-3

Listen to Episode 92 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Who Should Replace Luis Rojas as Mets Manager?

by: Jake Brown New York Post 2h

The 2021 Mets season was incredibly disappointing and underwhelming for a team that entered with playoff aspirations.

SNY.tv
64731829_thumbnail

Could the Mets target Bob Melvin to be their next manager? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

On Baseball Night in NY, former Mets and Oakland A's reliever Jerry Blevins strongly endorsed current A's manager Bob Melvin as the Mets potential new skipper.

Metstradamus
Usatsi_16881792

New York Mets complete collapse in September and fade out of the playoffs

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5h

The final month (and three days in October) of the regular season completed another miserable collapse for the New York Mets. The signs of hope that a solid finish in August could parlay the Mets b…

LWOS Baseball
64729054_thumbnail

Luis Rojas Out as Mets Manager

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 5h

Luis Rojas is out as the Mets skipper, with the team declining his option for the 2022 season following a disappointing 77-85 campaign.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
NBC Sports
Usatsi_16853975-e1633390158994

Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 6h

Mets manager Luis Rojas was let go after two losing seasons and a failed attempt to make the playoffs after spending over half the season in first place.

The Cold Wire
64727896_thumbnail

Mets Decide To Move On From Manager Luis Rojas

by: Steven Kubitza The Cold Wire 7h

The New York Mets have decided to move on from manager Luis Rojas after he spent two seasons leading the club.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets