Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Hall of Very Good
Podcast-nick-davis

The HOVG Podcast: Nick Davis

by: The Hall of Very Good The Sports Daily: The Hall of Very Good 2h

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Nick Davis. The director of “Once Upon a Time in Queens” talks to the boys about growing up a lifelong New York Mets fan, the similarities betw…

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Faith and Fear in Flushing

No Era for Rojas

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

The Mets announcement that they would not retain their manager should have constituted a five-alarm bulletin. Wire machines across the city should have shaken. A happy clubhouse.

Mets Daddy

Luis Rojas A Convenient Fall Guy For Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

It was never set up for Luis Rojas to succeed as the manager of the New York Mets. With his firing, which is what happened when the Mets didn’t pick up his option, it was deemed Rojas did not…

New York Post
Luis-rojas-3

Listen to Episode 92 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Who Should Replace Luis Rojas as Mets Manager?

by: Jake Brown New York Post 4h

The 2021 Mets season was incredibly disappointing and underwhelming for a team that entered with playoff aspirations.

SNY.tv
64731829_thumbnail

Could the Mets target Bob Melvin to be their next manager? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5h

On Baseball Night in NY, former Mets and Oakland A's reliever Jerry Blevins strongly endorsed current A's manager Bob Melvin as the Mets potential new skipper.

Metstradamus
Usatsi_16881792

New York Mets complete collapse in September and fade out of the playoffs

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7h

The final month (and three days in October) of the regular season completed another miserable collapse for the New York Mets. The signs of hope that a solid finish in August could parlay the Mets b…

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
LWOS Baseball
64729054_thumbnail

Luis Rojas Out as Mets Manager

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 8h

Luis Rojas is out as the Mets skipper, with the team declining his option for the 2022 season following a disappointing 77-85 campaign.

NBC Sports
Usatsi_16853975-e1633390158994

Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 8h

Mets manager Luis Rojas was let go after two losing seasons and a failed attempt to make the playoffs after spending over half the season in first place.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets