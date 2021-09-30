- IN
NY Mets offseason: Front office changes, free agency primer
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2h
After another underwhelming season, the Mets have several important boxes to check this offseason for 2022.
The HOVG Podcast: Nick Davis
by: The Hall of Very Good — The Sports Daily: The Hall of Very Good 3h
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Nick Davis. The director of “Once Upon a Time in Queens” talks to the boys about growing up a lifelong New York Mets fan, the similarities betw…
No Era for Rojas
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
The Mets announcement that they would not retain their manager should have constituted a five-alarm bulletin. Wire machines across the city should have shaken. A happy clubhouse.
Luis Rojas A Convenient Fall Guy For Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
It was never set up for Luis Rojas to succeed as the manager of the New York Mets. With his firing, which is what happened when the Mets didn’t pick up his option, it was deemed Rojas did not…
Listen to Episode 92 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Who Should Replace Luis Rojas as Mets Manager?
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 6h
The 2021 Mets season was incredibly disappointing and underwhelming for a team that entered with playoff aspirations.
Could the Mets target Bob Melvin to be their next manager? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 7h
On Baseball Night in NY, former Mets and Oakland A's reliever Jerry Blevins strongly endorsed current A's manager Bob Melvin as the Mets potential new skipper.
New York Mets complete collapse in September and fade out of the playoffs
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9h
The final month (and three days in October) of the regular season completed another miserable collapse for the New York Mets. The signs of hope that a solid finish in August could parlay the Mets b…
Luis Rojas Out as Mets Manager
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 10h
Luis Rojas is out as the Mets skipper, with the team declining his option for the 2022 season following a disappointing 77-85 campaign.
RT @DRonESPN: Coming up at 5AM with @HDumpty39 & @RothenbergESPN: We get you set for the #Yankees/#RedSox winner-take-all game. Plus, the #Mets move on from Luis Rojas. -7:35AM: @Buster_ESPN Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtK5LyP or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/y19FYp45WcTV / Radio Network
RT @DRonESPN: SHOW. TIME. @HDumpty39 & @RothenbergESPN are on! We get you set for the #Yankees/#RedSox winner-take-all game. Plus, the #Mets move on from Luis Rojas. -7:35AM: @Buster_ESPN Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtK5LyP or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/Zhta0gf3bSTV / Radio Network
RT @DRonESPN: Coming up at 5AM with @HDumpty39 & @RothenbergESPN: We get you set for the #Yankees/#RedSox winner-take-all game. Plus, the #Mets move on from Luis Rojas. -7:35AM: @Buster_ESPN Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtKnmXp or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/HCVR2xuzn8TV / Radio Network
RT @metsrewind: October 5, 2000: After Armando Benitez surrenders a game-tying HR to J.T. Snow in the bottom of the 9th, Jay Payton delivers an RBI single in the 10th to score Darryl Hamilton and give the @Mets a 5-4 win in Game 2 of the NLDS. #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/66KEUvY55nBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Jolly_Olive: Luis Rojas had to endure: -An incredibly weird 60 game COVID season in his rookie go -Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello -The Replacemets Era (and he succeeded!) -Losing deGrom and Lindor on the same day -The underperforming of JD, McNeil, Conforto and Dom He never stood a chanceBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MarkASimonSays: With the MLB free agent market what it is, I think it makes sense for the Mets to bring back Marcus Stroman and Javier Báez because there's a higher degree of certainty on what they can do I'm not great at forming offseason plans, but that would be my first instinctBlogger / Podcaster
