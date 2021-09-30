Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB rumors: A’s VP Billy Beane plays dumb when asked about Mets front-office job - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 51m

The New York Mets are expected to overhaul their front office this winter. That job began Monday when they announced Luis Rojas will not return as manager in 2022.

Shea Bridge Report

Luis Rojas Had To Go

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 9m

Rojas was a good manager. I don't have a negative thought about him. He still had to lose his job.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
64737299_thumbnail

Jeff Passan answers 20 burning questions about the MLB playoffs

by: Jeff Passan, ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 14m

What's in store this postseason? Who's locked up awards voting? And which non-playoff team is best set up for 2022? Jeff Passan answers 20 burning questions for October and beyond.

New York Post
Judge-1

If history is any guide, Yankees-Red Sox wild-card duel will be unforgettable

by: Peter Botte New York Post 19m

Once again, the Yankees and Red Sox will duel in the playoffs, and odds are it will make for some unforgettable moments.

nj.com
U5zrxncosnhq3crwpt2wzaszce

Mets fire Luis Rojas: 6 candidates to replace him in 2022 | Bob Melvin, Buck Showalter, more - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 27m

Potential candidates to be the next manager of the New York Mets after the team let go of Luis Rojas following the 2021 season.

Mets Merized
50101751_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: The Mets’ Manager Search is On

by: Cam Adams Mets Merized Online 44m

Good morning, Mets fans!As Luis Rojas exits his position as manager of the Mets, the search is on for who will lead New York for the 2022 season. Some candidates mentioned by USA Today include

nj.com
56956499_thumbnail

Red Sox set to rely on ex-Mets catcher in AL Wild Card Game vs. Yankees - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday in the American League Wild Card Game.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: 1 failed free agent signing you probably already forgot about

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

What was the worst free agent signing the New York Mets made last winter? You might say it’s Albert Almora. His batting average is lower than most people...

North Jersey
1c543bd961194c678363494cf1ddc1ae

NY Mets offseason: Front office changes, free agency primer

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 4h

After another underwhelming season, the Mets have several important boxes to check this offseason for 2022.

