If history is any guide, Yankees-Red Sox wild-card duel will be unforgettable
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 8m
Once again, the Yankees and Red Sox will duel in the playoffs, and odds are it will make for some unforgettable moments.
Jeff Passan answers 20 burning questions about the MLB playoffs
by: Jeff Passan, ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m
What's in store this postseason? Who's locked up awards voting? And which non-playoff team is best set up for 2022? Jeff Passan answers 20 burning questions for October and beyond.
Mets fire Luis Rojas: 6 candidates to replace him in 2022 | Bob Melvin, Buck Showalter, more - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 16m
Potential candidates to be the next manager of the New York Mets after the team let go of Luis Rojas following the 2021 season.
Morning Briefing: The Mets’ Manager Search is On
by: Cam Adams — Mets Merized Online 33m
Good morning, Mets fans!As Luis Rojas exits his position as manager of the Mets, the search is on for who will lead New York for the 2022 season. Some candidates mentioned by USA Today include
Red Sox set to rely on ex-Mets catcher in AL Wild Card Game vs. Yankees - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday in the American League Wild Card Game.
NY Mets: 1 failed free agent signing you probably already forgot about
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
What was the worst free agent signing the New York Mets made last winter? You might say it’s Albert Almora. His batting average is lower than most people...
NY Mets offseason: Front office changes, free agency primer
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 4h
After another underwhelming season, the Mets have several important boxes to check this offseason for 2022.
The HOVG Podcast: Nick Davis
by: The Hall of Very Good — The Sports Daily: The Hall of Very Good 5h
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Nick Davis. The director of “Once Upon a Time in Queens” talks to the boys about growing up a lifelong New York Mets fan, the similarities betw…
RT @JerryBeach73: Twenty years later, the legacy of the 2001 Mets has nothing to do w/their record and everything to do w/the bonds they built with each other and the families of 9/11 victims. My latest for Forbes: https://t.co/SfUOKO9o5MBlogger / Podcaster
RT @StevenACohen2: Want to thank Luis for his work as a manager. He is a good man who represented the Mets with dignity and calm during two extremely trying years.Official Team Account
Jeff Passan answers 20 burning questions about the MLB playoffs https://t.co/mXXQQ0hFCH #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
And with that, we'll call it a day on Twitter.Beat Writer / Columnist
There are jobs that are grinds beyond ones that entail physical labor, though waking up at 4 AM every 4th day or so for a flight takes its toll too, especially after working until 1 AM. I was never complaining. Just sharing my experience. No GM/manager search > GM/manager search.@AdamRubinMedia Probably so many Callus’ on those hands. Truly inspirationalBeat Writer / Columnist
I'm not going to engage in Twitter negativity, but I will say that baseball reporters are on the road up to 170 days a year, work nights and weekends, and are drained by the end of the regular season, particularly in a social media era when there's never a time to shut off.@AdamRubinMedia Yeah, poor you. What a grind. How did you ever live through it?Beat Writer / Columnist
