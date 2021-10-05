- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees captain Derek Jeter has big offseason plans for the Marlins - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Derek Jeter's Miami Marlins finished in fourth place in the National League East this year with a record of 67-95.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
UnforMETable: D.J. Dozier
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m
With his brief stint with the Mets, Dozier became the seventh person since 1970 to play in both the MLB and the NFL.
Who will manage the Mets in 2022? Options include Beltran, Bochy, McEwing, more | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 33m
A former Mets catcher, Gibbons has been looking to get back into managing since being dismissed from the Blue Jays' job in 2018. An anti-analytics reputation
Billy Beane Discusses Mets POBO Rumors
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 59m
Over the past few weeks rumors have been flying around about the New York Mets’ current opening for their President of Baseball Operations.Oakland Athletics Executive Vice President of Baseball
MLB Trade Rumors and News: The Mets need a new manager.....again
by: Eric Cole — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 1h
Let the house cleaning.....BEGIN
Tom Brennan - It’s Still the Citifield Dimensions, Stupid!
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 2h
JUST…TOO…DEEP When bashing any Mets hitter, like Lindor or McNeil or Conforto, or pick someone else you tend to bash, I have been telling ...
NY Mets News: It can’t end like this for Noah Syndergaard
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
This can’t be it. No way. Noah Syndergaard’s final year with the New York Mets can’t possibly end like this. After missing 2020 due to Tommy John Sur...
Jeff Passan answers 20 burning questions about the MLB playoffs
by: Jeff Passan, ESPN — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 2h
What's in store this postseason? Who's locked up awards voting? And which non-playoff team is best set up for 2022? Jeff Passan answers 20 burning questions for October and beyond.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Here’s how the Mets’ 2021 season might have looked if they team hadn’t dealt with significant injury issues. https://t.co/qrVBVDIrGDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Rick99Vaughn: @MikeSilvaMedia Marcus Maye of the jets gets into a car crash/DUI arrest in February and now facing charges, media=silent. Mets GM arrested for alleged DUI, media calls for his head.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: ICYMI: the details on Luis Rojas out as Mets manager. https://t.co/C0X18QLg8ZSuper Fan
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: ICYMI: the details on Luis Rojas out as Mets manager. https://t.co/C0X18QLg8ZBlogger / Podcaster
-
"I would think an owner like Cohen is going to want to eliminate as much risk as possible, and at a minimum that means somebody who has done the job at the big-league level." What should the Mets be looking for in their next manager? (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/G2WFYh9nUcTV / Radio Network
-
He was never gonna be THE GUY. He inherited the job, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t still have A JOB. Rojas’ career was fast-tracked because of circumstance. He’s 40 and still a valuable piece to the organization and Uncle Stevie understands that #LGMWant to thank Luis for his work as a manager. He is a good man who represented the Mets with dignity and calm during two extremely trying years.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets