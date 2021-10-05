Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Mets to interview Theo Epstein (Report)

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 2h

Mets to interview Theo Epstein (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

SNY.tv
Mets head of baseball operations candidates: Billy Beane, Theo Epstein, and David Stearns | Shea Anything

by: @snytv SNY.tv 14s

Doug Williams, Andy Martino, and Keith Hernandez discuss who would be a good fit as the Mets' next head of baseball operations.

Mets Merized
Re-Signing Marcus Stroman Should Be Mets’ Priority

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 28m

Heading into what figures to be an extremely busy offseason, one of the New York Mets’ top priority should be to work out a long-term deal with right-hander Marcus Stroman.Aside from ace right-

Audacy
Theo Epstein could interview with Mets as soon as this week

by: Jesse Pantuosco Audacy 41m

The Mets will reportedly interview former Cubs and Red Sox executive Theo Epstein for their front-office opening with a meeting potentially taking place as soon as this week.

Mack's Mets
PRESS RELEASE - Syracuse Mets Outfielder Khalil Lee Named a 2021 Triple-A East League All-Star

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 48m

                                                                         PC - Rick Nelson SYRACUSE, NY –  Syracuse Mets outfielder Khalil Le...

SNY Mets

Mets move on from Luis Rojas as Doug, Andy and Keith move on from 2021 | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 48m

Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez drop an all-new Shea Anything podcast presented by @Verizon, a day after the Mets decided to move on from man...

Bleacher Report
Theo Epstein Reportedly Plans to Speak with Mets Soon About Running Front Office

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 54m

The New York Mets are expected to speak with Theo Epstein about leading the organization's baseball operations, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

Franchise Sports
Analyzing the three best candidates to succeed Luis Rojas as Mets manager

by: Ernesto Cova Franchise Sports 1h

The New York Mets are once again looking for a new manager. [...]

