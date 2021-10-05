- IN
PRESS RELEASE - Syracuse Mets Outfielder Khalil Lee Named a 2021 Triple-A East League All-Star
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 48m
PC - Rick Nelson SYRACUSE, NY – Syracuse Mets outfielder Khalil Le...
Mets head of baseball operations candidates: Billy Beane, Theo Epstein, and David Stearns | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 58s
Doug Williams, Andy Martino, and Keith Hernandez discuss who would be a good fit as the Mets' next head of baseball operations.
Re-Signing Marcus Stroman Should Be Mets’ Priority
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 29m
Heading into what figures to be an extremely busy offseason, one of the New York Mets’ top priority should be to work out a long-term deal with right-hander Marcus Stroman.Aside from ace right-
Theo Epstein could interview with Mets as soon as this week
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Audacy 42m
The Mets will reportedly interview former Cubs and Red Sox executive Theo Epstein for their front-office opening with a meeting potentially taking place as soon as this week.
Mets move on from Luis Rojas as Doug, Andy and Keith move on from 2021 | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 49m
Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez drop an all-new Shea Anything podcast presented by @Verizon, a day after the Mets decided to move on from man...
Theo Epstein Reportedly Plans to Speak with Mets Soon About Running Front Office
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 55m
The New York Mets are expected to speak with Theo Epstein about leading the organization's baseball operations, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.
Analyzing the three best candidates to succeed Luis Rojas as Mets manager
by: Ernesto Cova — Franchise Sports 1h
The New York Mets are once again looking for a new manager. [...]
Mets to interview Theo Epstein (Report)
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 2h
Mets to interview Theo Epstein (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
