- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets, Theo Epstein to talk about front office vacancy
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 33m
The New York Mets are planning to reach out to Theo Epstein as early as this week to gauge his interest in taking over their front office.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets plan to speak with Theo Epstein about president of baseball operations job
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
It appears the Mets aren't wasting time attacking one of their offseason chores.
Mets head of baseball operations candidates: Billy Beane, Theo Epstein, and David Stearns | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Doug Williams, Andy Martino, and Keith Hernandez discuss who would be a good fit as the Mets' next head of baseball operations.
Re-Signing Marcus Stroman Should Be Mets’ Priority
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 2h
Heading into what figures to be an extremely busy offseason, one of the New York Mets’ top priority should be to work out a long-term deal with right-hander Marcus Stroman.Aside from ace right-
Theo Epstein could interview with Mets as soon as this week
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Audacy 2h
The Mets will reportedly interview former Cubs and Red Sox executive Theo Epstein for their front-office opening with a meeting potentially taking place as soon as this week.
PRESS RELEASE - Syracuse Mets Outfielder Khalil Lee Named a 2021 Triple-A East League All-Star
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
PC - Rick Nelson SYRACUSE, NY – Syracuse Mets outfielder Khalil Le...
Mets move on from Luis Rojas as Doug, Andy and Keith move on from 2021 | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez drop an all-new Shea Anything podcast presented by @Verizon, a day after the Mets decided to move on from man...
Theo Epstein Reportedly Plans to Speak with Mets Soon About Running Front Office
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 2h
The New York Mets are expected to speak with Theo Epstein about leading the organization's baseball operations, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Loser mentality by Charlie Brown here. He better not be the next Mets manager."Life is like a game, Charlie Brown. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose." ~ Lucy van Pelt --- "I'll be happy if I just make the playoffs." ~ Charlie Brown (Classic Peanuts - 1971) #MLB #Baseball #Postseason https://t.co/C2efUoj5GjBlogger / Podcaster
-
I can’t believe J.D. Martinez can’t even pinch hit. That’s wild.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Hang Loose 🤙 Double Davis Davis on the Road to Recovery #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Among 133 hitters who had a min. 150 PAs in 2020 and a min. 400 PAs in 2021, Pete Alonso had the 13th-highest increase in contact% at 5.2 percent (71.5% in 2020; 76.7% in 2021). @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
RT @Bluelinedeli719: Want to love your job? Then come work here👇. Is it easy? Nope! Is it fun? YEP! Is there growth opportunity? YES YES YES! Get in now before we expand, who knows maybe you'll be running our next one! Seriously, we need help! Come join us! Bluelinedelicorp@gmail.com we will train! https://t.co/8oAZpLi1LRFree Agent
- More Mets Tweets