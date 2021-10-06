- IN
Mets will not hire Theo Epstein, according to source | SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino says that Theo Epstein and Mets owner Steve Cohen agreed he would not be a good fit for the president of baseball operations job...
Mets not hiring Theo Epstein for front office role
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 4m
It was learned Tuesday that the New York Mets, specifically team owner Steve Cohen, planned to speak with former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, perhaps as soon as this week.
Report: Theo Epstein Passes on Mets's Head of Baseball Operations Opening
by: Michael Shapiro — Sports Illustrated 34m
Theo Epstein will not join New York's front office after reportedly meeting with Mets owner Steve Cohen.
Baty highlights AFL-bound Mets prospects
by: Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra — MLB: Mets 44m
The Arizona Fall League is back and ready to be better than ever. The global pandemic kept the AFL from taking place in 2020, but Major League Baseball’s finishing school for the game’s top prospects will be back in action starting on Oct. 13. And the rosters of the six
Carlos Beltran. Will this guy manage the Mets? Still no.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 49m
Hey, how about Carlos Beltran. Everyone else with GarbageCanGate seems to have gotten another chance, why can’t Carlos? Here’s the thing. The guy hasn’t managed. We don’t…
Theo Epstein won't be running Mets - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Epstein was the white whale in the Mets’ search for a president.
Source: Mets will not hire Theo Epstein
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
Theo Epstein spoke recently with Mets owner Steve Cohen and agreed that Epstein will not become the Mets president of baseball operations.
Source: Mets won't hire Theo Epstein | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
The Mets’ search for a new baseball boss will not be theocentric. They already have ruled out Theo Epstein, the architect of drought-ending World Series-winning teams in Boston and Chicago, a source f
RT @Joelsherman1: Heard Steve Cohen and Theo Epstein have had a conversation and decided that this would not be the right opportunity for Epstein. So he is out as a possible head of baseball operations for the #Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @cigarmannewj: @metspolice Mets should use same employment agency as Braves do to find GM. Alderson searching Linkdin now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
NEWS: According to @mikemayer22, the #Mets are "unlikely" to hire Billy Beane to be their President of Baseball Operations. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: More on Theo Epstein's lack of fit in New York: https://t.co/JenmUWCXJeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: So Theo Epstein won't join the Mets. Billy Beane, who was somewhat cryptic in public comments this week, is seen as "unlikely," per @mikemayer22. David Stearns was not granted permission by the Brewers last year and remains under contract in Milwaukee.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Padres are reportedly expected to pursue Marcus Stroman https://t.co/39oFG7crMJTV / Radio Network
