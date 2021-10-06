Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Illustrated

Report: Theo Epstein Passes on Mets's Head of Baseball Operations Opening

by: Michael Shapiro Sports Illustrated 35m

Theo Epstein will not join New York's front office after reportedly meeting with Mets owner Steve Cohen.

Yardbarker
64779496_thumbnail

Mets not hiring Theo Epstein for front office role

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 5m

It was learned Tuesday that the New York Mets, specifically team owner Steve Cohen, planned to speak with former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, perhaps as soon as this week.

MLB: Mets.com
64775018_thumbnail

Baty highlights AFL-bound Mets prospects

by: Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra MLB: Mets 45m

The Arizona Fall League is back and ready to be better than ever. The global pandemic kept the AFL from taking place in 2020, but Major League Baseball’s finishing school for the game’s top prospects will be back in action starting on Oct. 13. And the rosters of the six

The Mets Police
64777936_thumbnail

Carlos Beltran. Will this guy manage the Mets? Still no.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 50m

Hey, how about Carlos Beltran.  Everyone else with GarbageCanGate seems to have gotten another chance, why can’t Carlos? Here’s the thing.  The guy hasn’t managed.  We don’t…

Daily News
V22fxvota5bjpnrbvh2x2ocawq

Theo Epstein won't be running Mets - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Epstein was the white whale in the Mets’ search for a president.

SNY.tv
64777359_thumbnail

Source: Mets will not hire Theo Epstein

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

Theo Epstein spoke recently with Mets owner Steve Cohen and agreed that Epstein will not become the Mets president of baseball operations.

SNY Mets

Mets will not hire Theo Epstein, according to source | SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino says that Theo Epstein and Mets owner Steve Cohen agreed he would not be a good fit for the president of baseball operations job...

Newsday
64777313_thumbnail

Source: Mets won't hire Theo Epstein | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

The Mets’ search for a new baseball boss will not be theocentric. They already have ruled out Theo Epstein, the architect of drought-ending World Series-winning teams in Boston and Chicago, a source f

