New York Mets

Mets not hiring Theo Epstein for front office role

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 2h

It was learned Tuesday that the New York Mets, specifically team owner Steve Cohen, planned to speak with former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, perhaps as soon as this week.

With Theo Epstein out, Mets’ remaining options come with hurdles: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 4m

Billy Beane and David Stearns are the Mets' top two choices for the president of baseball operations vacancy.

Luis Rojas Couldn’t Overcome Organizational Failure

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 1h

Luis Rojas had little control of his job.After 222 games as manager, the Mets decided to end Rojas' tenure. The 40-year old brother of former Met Moises Alou and son of long-time MLB player an

Mets Search Begins – Epstein To Interview While Beane Plays It Cool

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

The Mets search for a Director of Baseball Operations (DOBO) begins in earnest with Theo Epstein interviewing while Billy Beane plays it coy.

Pete Talks Homers, Burgers and Charity Work

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

Pete Alonso joins MLB Network to discuss his Home Run Derby experience, his charity work and answers some rapid fire questions.Check out http://m.mlb.com/vid...

OPEN THREAD - The Pen

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Okay... the last position to evaluate... the pen. Pitchers under contract for 2022: Trevor May : $7.75mil Edwin Diaz : $7mil in 2021 Rober...

Notable MLB free agents for 2021-22 offseason | Newsday

by: Nick Klopsis Newsday 2h

A position-by-position look at some of the notable names available in free agency during the 2021-22 MLB offseason: CATCHER EMBED1 Buster Posey* Age in 2022: 35 2021 team: Giants 2021 stats: .304 BA,

NY Mets News: Truth or a hint from Marcus Stroman about his next team?

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

Marcus Stroman spent the American League Wild Card game commentating on the action while I was busy catching up on Schitt’s Creek and trying a new flavor...

Theo Epstein won’t join New York Mets front office

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 2h

Theo Epstein will not be joining the New York Mets as president of baseball operations, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

