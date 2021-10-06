- IN
Mets Search Begins – Epstein To Interview While Beane Plays It Cool
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
The Mets search for a Director of Baseball Operations (DOBO) begins in earnest with Theo Epstein interviewing while Billy Beane plays it coy.
With Theo Epstein out, Mets’ remaining options come with hurdles: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2m
Billy Beane and David Stearns are the Mets' top two choices for the president of baseball operations vacancy.
Luis Rojas Couldn’t Overcome Organizational Failure
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
Luis Rojas had little control of his job.After 222 games as manager, the Mets decided to end Rojas' tenure. The 40-year old brother of former Met Moises Alou and son of long-time MLB player an
Pete Talks Homers, Burgers and Charity Work
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Pete Alonso joins MLB Network to discuss his Home Run Derby experience, his charity work and answers some rapid fire questions.Check out http://m.mlb.com/vid...
OPEN THREAD - The Pen
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Okay... the last position to evaluate... the pen. Pitchers under contract for 2022: Trevor May : $7.75mil Edwin Diaz : $7mil in 2021 Rober...
Notable MLB free agents for 2021-22 offseason | Newsday
by: Nick Klopsis — Newsday 2h
A position-by-position look at some of the notable names available in free agency during the 2021-22 MLB offseason: CATCHER EMBED1 Buster Posey* Age in 2022: 35 2021 team: Giants 2021 stats: .304 BA,
NY Mets News: Truth or a hint from Marcus Stroman about his next team?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Marcus Stroman spent the American League Wild Card game commentating on the action while I was busy catching up on Schitt’s Creek and trying a new flavor...
Theo Epstein won’t join New York Mets front office
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 2h
Theo Epstein will not be joining the New York Mets as president of baseball operations, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Missing us? Head over to our Team Store and stock up on Cyclones gear today! Now until 10/12 all orders of $100+ will receive FREE shipping and a FREE 2021 Team Card Set! Add card set to bag, discount will be applied at checkout. Use code FALLPERKS2021
-
We are just hours away from the NL Wild Card Game! First pitch is at 8:10 pm ET on @TBSNetwork. #PostseasonOfficial Team Account
-
RT @metsrewind: The @Mets and @Reds opened the 1973 National League Championship Series on October 6. You can listen to the radio broadcasts of the entire series here: https://t.co/IFV41JyYNm #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/A01MMZ6NwFBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/lMlAMZTS5L Epstein is out of consideration for #Mets prez of basebal ops. Why? And what are the hurdles/issues facing NYM landing Beane and/or Stearns.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
With Theo Epstein out, Mets' remaining options come with hurdles: Sherman https://t.co/Okqdi2r2bFBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @celeBRADtion: @MBrownstein89 @Metsmerized But Javier Báez is the # 1 “slider”. #ElMagoGonnaElMago 🎩 🪄Blogger / Podcaster
