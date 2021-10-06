Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
62072186_thumbnail

Loser Mets reportedly won’t be getting Theo Epstein

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

There is one man on the planet who conquered the Red Sox Curse and the Cubs Curse. The discussion SHOULD have gone like this: Theo: I want a hundred million dollars. Steve: Here you go. (Hands over…

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Newsday
64787853_thumbnail

Breaking down the Mets' roster heading into the offseason | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 16m

After one last loss Sunday night, the Mets went their separate ways for the offseason, some of them knowing they will never play with each other again. This season finale felt different than others fr

Elite Sports NY
64751901_thumbnail

Theo Says No: Who should the Mets hire to lead their baseball operations?

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 40m

Theo Says No: Who should the Mets hire to lead their baseball operations? first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Barstool Sports
D0662ea1d39b.jpeg?crop=0.94%252c0.98%252cx0.03%252cy0

It Sounds Like The Mets Can Cross Theo Epstein Off Their List Of Candidates To Become The New President Of Baseball Operations | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 2h

Cuncel da Epstien! I guess? To be honest, anytime there are reports about a team and someone being out on each other, I chalk it up to one of the sides if not both negotiating with each other. And con...

Mets Minors
41037853_thumbnail

Brett Baty and Carlos Cortes Highlight Mets AFL Contingent

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 2h

The Arizona Fall League announced the rosters for the upcoming 2021 season that starts on October 13. The prospect-filled AFL returns after the pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.The Mets will

New York Post
Billy-beane-david-stearns

With Theo Epstein out, Mets’ remaining options come with hurdles: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

Billy Beane and David Stearns are the Mets' top two choices for the president of baseball operations vacancy.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Merized
63526891_thumbnail

Luis Rojas Couldn’t Overcome Organizational Failure

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 3h

Luis Rojas had little control of his job.After 222 games as manager, the Mets decided to end Rojas' tenure. The 40-year old brother of former Met Moises Alou and son of long-time MLB player an

Reflections On Baseball
Theo-epstein

Mets Search Begins – Epstein To Interview While Beane Plays It Cool

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 3h

The Mets search for a Director of Baseball Operations (DOBO) begins in earnest with Theo Epstein interviewing while Billy Beane plays it coy.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets