Loser Mets reportedly won’t be getting Theo Epstein
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
There is one man on the planet who conquered the Red Sox Curse and the Cubs Curse. The discussion SHOULD have gone like this: Theo: I want a hundred million dollars. Steve: Here you go. (Hands over…
Breaking down the Mets' roster heading into the offseason | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 16m
After one last loss Sunday night, the Mets went their separate ways for the offseason, some of them knowing they will never play with each other again. This season finale felt different than others fr
Theo Says No: Who should the Mets hire to lead their baseball operations?
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 40m
It Sounds Like The Mets Can Cross Theo Epstein Off Their List Of Candidates To Become The New President Of Baseball Operations | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 2h
Cuncel da Epstien! I guess? To be honest, anytime there are reports about a team and someone being out on each other, I chalk it up to one of the sides if not both negotiating with each other. And con...
Brett Baty and Carlos Cortes Highlight Mets AFL Contingent
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 2h
The Arizona Fall League announced the rosters for the upcoming 2021 season that starts on October 13. The prospect-filled AFL returns after the pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.The Mets will
With Theo Epstein out, Mets’ remaining options come with hurdles: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
Billy Beane and David Stearns are the Mets' top two choices for the president of baseball operations vacancy.
Luis Rojas Couldn’t Overcome Organizational Failure
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 3h
Luis Rojas had little control of his job.After 222 games as manager, the Mets decided to end Rojas' tenure. The 40-year old brother of former Met Moises Alou and son of long-time MLB player an
Mets Search Begins – Epstein To Interview While Beane Plays It Cool
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3h
The Mets search for a Director of Baseball Operations (DOBO) begins in earnest with Theo Epstein interviewing while Billy Beane plays it coy.
Clocking in to get wild. #PostseasonOfficial Team Account
Just a dozen left in the blue/orange version: https://t.co/YXs5TLRQB3Super Fan
2 thoughts on this Wednesday evening. 1. I'd be shocked if Billy Beane isn't with the Mets in the next few weeks. #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Ben_ESPN: ⚾️2021 AL Wild Card Game across ESPN & ESPN2 delivered 7.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched MLB game on ESPN platforms since 1998 (Nielsen). ⚾️ESPN won the night across all of television and it was ESPN's most-streamed MLB event ever. https://t.co/xHhMPcf0n8Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @qhaparix: @SheaUpperDeck @Metstradamus I was told today that he wants to be police commissioner. 🤷🏽♂️Blogger / Podcaster
Who is a free agent? Who isn’t? Who is under contract/team control? Mets roster breakdown: https://t.co/2qbyfqZmQbBeat Writer / Columnist
