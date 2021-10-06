- IN
For MLB and the Mets, how much 'show business' is too much? | Shea Anything
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Keith Hernandez, Doug Williams, and Andy Martino discuss the balance between "show business" and "business on the field" when it comes to MLB players and the New York Mets.
New York Mets 2021 Season in Review: Offense
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 10m
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, beginnin…
NL Wild Card Game Thread: Cardinals vs Dodgers, 8:10 PM
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:10 PM - TBSDodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CARHP Adam Wainwright (17-7, 3.05) vs. RHP Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.46)The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Ange
Breaking down the Mets' roster heading into the offseason | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
After one last loss Sunday night, the Mets went their separate ways for the offseason, some of them knowing they will never play with each other again. This season finale felt different than others fr
Theo Says No: Who should the Mets hire to lead their baseball operations?
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 3h
Theo Says No: Who should the Mets hire to lead their baseball operations? first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Loser Mets reportedly won’t be getting Theo Epstein
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
There is one man on the planet who conquered the Red Sox Curse and the Cubs Curse. The discussion SHOULD have gone like this: Theo: I want a hundred million dollars. Steve: Here you go. (Hands over…
It Sounds Like The Mets Can Cross Theo Epstein Off Their List Of Candidates To Become The New President Of Baseball Operations | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 4h
Cuncel da Epstien! I guess? To be honest, anytime there are reports about a team and someone being out on each other, I chalk it up to one of the sides if not both negotiating with each other. And con...
Brett Baty and Carlos Cortes Highlight Mets AFL Contingent
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 4h
The Arizona Fall League announced the rosters for the upcoming 2021 season that starts on October 13. The prospect-filled AFL returns after the pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.The Mets will
