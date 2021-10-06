Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets 2021 Season in Review: Offense

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, beginnin…

Mets Merized
64789487_thumbnail

NL Wild Card Game Thread: Cardinals vs Dodgers, 8:10 PM

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 59m

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:10 PM - TBSDodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CARHP Adam Wainwright (17-7, 3.05) vs. RHP Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.46)The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Ange

SNY.tv
64788584_thumbnail

For MLB and the Mets, how much 'show business' is too much? | Shea Anything

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Keith Hernandez, Doug Williams, and Andy Martino discuss the balance between "show business" and "business on the field" when it comes to MLB players and the New York Mets.

Newsday
64787853_thumbnail

Breaking down the Mets' roster heading into the offseason | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

After one last loss Sunday night, the Mets went their separate ways for the offseason, some of them knowing they will never play with each other again. This season finale felt different than others fr

Elite Sports NY
64751901_thumbnail

Theo Says No: Who should the Mets hire to lead their baseball operations?

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 3h

Theo Says No: Who should the Mets hire to lead their baseball operations? first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

The Mets Police
62072186_thumbnail

Loser Mets reportedly won’t be getting Theo Epstein

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

There is one man on the planet who conquered the Red Sox Curse and the Cubs Curse. The discussion SHOULD have gone like this: Theo: I want a hundred million dollars. Steve: Here you go. (Hands over…

Barstool Sports
D0662ea1d39b.jpeg?crop=0.94%252c0.98%252cx0.03%252cy0

It Sounds Like The Mets Can Cross Theo Epstein Off Their List Of Candidates To Become The New President Of Baseball Operations | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 3h

Cuncel da Epstien! I guess? To be honest, anytime there are reports about a team and someone being out on each other, I chalk it up to one of the sides if not both negotiating with each other. And con...

Mets Minors
41037853_thumbnail

Brett Baty and Carlos Cortes Highlight Mets AFL Contingent

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 4h

The Arizona Fall League announced the rosters for the upcoming 2021 season that starts on October 13. The prospect-filled AFL returns after the pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.The Mets will

