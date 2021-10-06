- IN
Terry Collins defines qualities next Mets manager should have | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Former Mets manager Terry Collins explains the qualities a manager must have when coaching in New York.
Alex Rodriguez needs a new partner on ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball' after Matt Vasgersian leaves
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h
Matt Vasgersian will continue to work with the Angels and at MLB Network.
New York Mets 2021 Season in Review: Offense
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, beginnin…
NL Wild Card Game Thread: Cardinals vs Dodgers, 8:10 PM
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 3h
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:10 PM - TBSDodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CARHP Adam Wainwright (17-7, 3.05) vs. RHP Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.46)The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Ange
Breaking down the Mets' roster heading into the offseason | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 4h
After one last loss Sunday night, the Mets went their separate ways for the offseason, some of them knowing they will never play with each other again. This season finale felt different than others fr
Theo Says No: Who should the Mets hire to lead their baseball operations?
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 5h
Theo Says No: Who should the Mets hire to lead their baseball operations? first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Loser Mets reportedly won’t be getting Theo Epstein
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5h
There is one man on the planet who conquered the Red Sox Curse and the Cubs Curse. The discussion SHOULD have gone like this: Theo: I want a hundred million dollars. Steve: Here you go. (Hands over…
It Sounds Like The Mets Can Cross Theo Epstein Off Their List Of Candidates To Become The New President Of Baseball Operations | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 6h
Cuncel da Epstien! I guess? To be honest, anytime there are reports about a team and someone being out on each other, I chalk it up to one of the sides if not both negotiating with each other. And con...
for anyone missing pitch velo.. https://t.co/Vrib4jmfFYBeat Writer / Columnist
And there he goes… the legend of JT in the playoffs…TV / Radio Personality
Red October 🔥Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @JustinCToscano: Grading the 2021 Mets individually. (Let me grab my bullet-proof vest). https://t.co/nuYs6v7cEzBeat Writer / Columnist
