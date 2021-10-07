- IN
Mets Morning News for October 7, 2021
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 45m
Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
OTD 2000: Benny Agbayani Walks It Off In Game Three Of NLDS
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 19m
The 2000 New York Mets qualified for the postseason as the National League's wildcard team, in the time when there was only one wildcard entrant per league. Their first round opponent was the San
NY Mets: 3 statistics you will believe but might not have noticed
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
From now until the start of the 2022 season, New York Mets statistics aren’t going to move up or down. Unless an official scorekeeper admits to some sort...
Tom Brennan - 2020 Mets' Draft Picks - How Did They Do?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
2020 was a bizarre Covid year for baseball. In normal 2019, 40 draft rounds. In abnormal 2020, just 5 draft rounds. So...how did the few 202...
Yankees fans want changes, but how many can they really expect to get?
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 2h
Fans aren’t happy with the way this season ended and they want some things to change -- fast.
One Fish, Two Fish, Orange Fish, Blue Fish...
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 2h
Mets have bait on the hook. Let's see if they get any bites...
by: Associated Press — LoHud 5h
A look at the 16 potential World Series matchups | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 6h
If the first two days are any indication, this is going to be quite a postseason.Four of baseball's most storied franchises played in the wild-card games, with the Red Sox beating the Yankees and then
RT @CitiField: 🎶 Enter to Win 🎶 RT this for your chance to win a pair of GA tickets to all three days of @RollingLoud at #CitiField October 28-30. 🎟️👉 https://t.co/rEcI08ghiU https://t.co/SqWAAp0MD0Official Team Account
🚨NEW EPISODE🚨 This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast: - 2021 NY #Mets grades & recap - Luis Rojas out as Manager - Theo Epstein will not be POBO - Michael Conforto's last game as a Met? 📻🎙📻🎙📻🎙📻🎙 #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/kWlRPT5h9rBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JuanNot1: Ladies and Gentleman, if you’re a Mets fan and you’re tired of the same recycled poopoo takes (phrase courtesy of Stro). Please give Tim a follow, subscribe, support! this guy gets it. These are the types of front office people @StevenACohen2 should be looking for. https://t.co/z66ApfZZoaBeat Writer / Columnist
On this week’s #AmazinAvenueAudioTheShow, @ChrisMcShane and @BrianNeedsaNap look back at the end of the Mets 2021 season. https://t.co/yn09uSg1cTBlogger / Podcaster
Who’s your pick in the ALDS? #GENYPollsBlogger / Podcaster
if you’re the Mets, you have to strongly consider hiring Kevin Long as your manager, correct?Max Scherzer runs over to Juan Soto to celebrate the walk-off win 🙌 https://t.co/pRNg4TFBOqBeat Writer / Columnist
