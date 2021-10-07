- IN
With Robinson Cano about to return to Mets' books, he'll play winter ball in Dominican Republic: report
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 53m
Mets infielder Robinson Cano, who was suspended for the entire 2021 season following his second PED-related suspension, plans to play winter ball this offseason.
OPEN THREAD - Back To The POBO thing.
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 30m
We talked about this before, but we need to come back to this subject. Candidates are running away like deer do when the sun comes out. Mo...
Brett Baty, Carlos Cortes Among Mets AFL Participants
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 35m
The Arizona Fall League announced the rosters for the upcoming 2021 season that starts on October 13. The prospect-filled AFL returns after the pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.The Mets will
Kevin Long Again Made Case To Be Mets Manager
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
It was a very poorly kept secret back in 2017 if he had his druthers Sandy Alderson wanted to hire Kevin Long to succeed Terry Collins as the New York Mets manager. Long didn’t take anything …
NY Mets: 3 preseason predictions I nailed this year
by: Justin Sarachik — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The New York Mets once again played a very long and frustration-filled season. Let's look at the bright side, at least they are consistent with that! Feeli...
Benny To The Rescue
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 2h
By Jay Horwitz
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): Hit the Road, Rojas
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
This week, we talk about the end of the Mets season and the 2021 MLB Playoffs.
Yankees fans want changes, but how many can they really expect to get?
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 3h
Fans aren’t happy with the way this season ended and they want some things to change -- fast.
Former #Mets on ALDS rosters: - Billy Hamilton (CWS) - Collin McHugh (TB) - Kevin Plawecki (BOS) - Hansel Robles (BOS) - Michael Wacha (TB)Beat Writer / Columnist
Speaking of sports media and gambling, in today's newsletter I give Barstool points for honesty in that regard. Can't say the same for other media outlets. That, the Wild Card game, Tingler, Theo and the Mets, and more. https://t.co/XbptnZQSOYBlogger / Podcaster
Who should Mets fans be rooting for in the 2021 MLB postseason? (via @DannyAbriano) https://t.co/jgW7C6p5Y4TV / Radio Network
Had a dolphin legit look me in the face and smile at me while doing circles under my dock in the most shallow waters. Pretty breathtaking experience…not going to lie. Lol 😮🐬Player
"We don't really have one guy who's getting after people. Maybe it's something we do need. I've never really had that on the Mets. Three or four years, I've never really had that." Jeff McNeil and others suggested that the Mets lack a clubhouse leader https://t.co/jow3aVa5tM https://t.co/8jkHcGNQEuBlogger / Podcaster
I watched as Red Sox fans harassed Gerrit Cole, holding up a container of Spider Tack and a Kermit the Frog puppet, and they hurled all kinds of unprintable words at the Yankees ace during his pregame warmup. I recorded it. Here's the video and story: https://t.co/WtcbW1jw3EBlogger / Podcaster
