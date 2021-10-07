Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
58739879_thumbnail

Get Metsmerized Podcast Episode Four: New HOF President Josh Rawitch

by: Sal Manzo Mets Merized Online 1h

Welcome to episode four the 'Get Metsmerized' Podcast!This week I'm joined by the newest President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Mr. Josh Rawitch!Josh has spent the last 27 years wo

Sports Illustrated

Mickey Callaway Hired By Mexican Winter League Team

by: Ben Pickman Sports Illustrated 9m

In May, Callaway was placed on MLB's ineligible list following an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

SNY.tv
64810881_thumbnail

Sources: Big shakeup hits Mets coaching staff

by: @snytv SNY.tv 10m

Four days after the Mets parted ways with manager Luis Rojas, the team shook up its coaching staff in a significant way.

Elite Sports NY
63596485_thumbnail

Mets coaches free to look for new jobs (Report)

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 11m

Mets coaches free to look for new jobs (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

amNewYork
64810628_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets to continue cleaning house of coaching staff | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 15m

The Mets looked poised to gut their entire coaching staff after declining the option of former manager Luis Rojas' contract earlier this week. 

WFAN
64810603_thumbnail

Reports: Mets starting major shakeup with coaching staff

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 15m

According to multiple reports, the Mets are starting a major shakeup within the coaching staff as the team prepares to start anew with a president of baseball operations and a new manager.

Mets Merized
64810472_thumbnail

MMO Exclusive: Former Mets’ Second Baseman, Neil Walker

by: Mathew Brownstein Mets Merized Online 19m

For Neil Walker, who played in over 1,300 major league games with six different organizations from 2009 through 2020, he hopes that one word will accurately sum up his professional career which ca

MLB: Mets.com
64810114_thumbnail

Mauricio among High-A award winners

by: Michael Avallone MLB: Mets 21m

Some of baseball's most exciting and promising prospects called High-A home in 2021. Three Top 100 prospects were included among the award winners, showing a deep well of talent on the rise. Popular names like Nick Gonzales and Francisco Álvarez plus 2021 Draft picks like Henry Davis spent most, if

USA Today
53447546_thumbnail

This Date in Baseball

by: AP USA Today 43m

This Date in Baseball-Oct 8

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Metsmerized @Metsmerized 3m
    RT @mikemayer22: Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Winter League announced that their manager for the upcoming season will be Mickey Callaway.
    Blog / Website
  • profile photo
    MLB Trade Rumors @mlbtraderumors 6m
    Mets To Overhaul Coaching Staff https://t.co/9FK4LBsh74
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 6m
    Mets coaching staff updates, from a source: Kevin Howard is going back to his original role as farm director, which was expected. Jeremy Hefner and Hugh Quattlebaum in discussions with team about future roles in org. All other assistants allowed to seek other jobs.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 7m
    Kevin Howard, who was the Mets assistant hitting coach, will return to director of player development (he was in that spot before joining the coaching staff in May). Hugh Quattlebaum, who isn't returning as hitting coach, is still in talks with the team about his next role.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 8m
    RT @KG_55VFTG: Mathew conducted an awesome interview with the Pittsburgh Kid, Neil Walker. Give it a read. https://t.co/XtcFf0KTu2
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 14m
    Per a team source: Jeremy Hefner and Hugh Quattlebaum are in discussions about a future role within the Mets org. Kevin Howard will resume his original duties as director of player development. All other coaches have been granted permission to speak to other places of employment.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets