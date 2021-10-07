- IN
Steve Cohen: Vulnerability Shows Through In Epstein “Interview”
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 20m
Steve Cohen's search for a Director of baseball Operations took a turn yesterday, and it's one that may be a bad omen for the Mets' future.
Acting Mets GM Zack Scott headed to trial in drunk driving case
by: Kevin Sheehan, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon — New York Post 2m
Acting Mets General Manager Zack Scott will go to trial after pleading not guilty for drunk driving in Westchester County.
Mets GM Zack Scott’s court date set
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 38m
Mets GM Zack Scott's court date set first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
MLB Insider on Mets latest coaching shakeup | SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 41m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks down the Mets latest coaching shakeup with coaches allowed to seek other opportunities and hitting coaches being reassign...
Mets' Cano set to play winter ball in the Dominican Republic
by: Jasper Jones — Radio.com: WFAN 41m
Mets’ infielder Robinson Cano missed the entire 2021 season due to his second failed PED test and now plans on playing winter ball in his home country of the Dominican Republic.
ALDS Game Thread: Both Series Get Started
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1h
The 2021 American League Division Series kicks off on Thursday afternoon with the Astros hosting the White Sox at 4:07 p.m. ET and then the Rays hosting the Red Sox at 8:07 p.m. ET.HOUSTON ASTRO
New York Mets 2021 Season in Review: Starting Pitching
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, continui…
If you could erase the Lindor contract tomorrow and go into the FA pool (with your money back and Lindor available to sign) would you do it?Blogger / Podcaster
NEWS: According to @mikemayer22, the “early indication” is that the #Mets will give Michael Conforto the qualifying offer but he will reject it. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
MLB has released the remainder of the broadcast schedule for the Division Series:Beat Writer / Columnist
all Sheets can do is watch that backdoor knuckle curve. that was disgustingBeat Writer / Columnist
The 12% who voted yes are the absolute worst people.I find this question fascinating, but @WayneRandazzo says I'm an idiot. Would you, given the opportunity, trade Francisco Álvarez to the Brewers for president of baseball operations David Stearns? A potentially generational catcher for a potentially generational executive...Beat Writer / Columnist
Soto is always my yearly go to guy for all things Mets minor leaguers in winter ball. Make sure you're following him if not already.YES FOLKS!!! I will be once again tracking and reporting on #Mets players in the winter leagues! I'm a little behind on roster work but it should be done in the next few days as I grab camp information from the various leagues. I do have 1 tidbit though...... https://t.co/t07VhGz9BjBeat Writer / Columnist
