New York Mets

Mets executive Zack Scott's drunk driving case headed for trial

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

WHITE PLAINS — Zack Scott’s drunk-driving case is going to trial. His hearing in White Plains City Court on Thursday resulted in a non-jury trial being set for Dec. 8. Scott, the Mets’ acting general

Mets Merized
Sources: Conforto Will Not Accept Qualifying Offer

by: Henry Gold Mets Merized Online 19m

The New York Mets will be extending Michael Conforto a qualifying offer, but he will decline and choose to enter the free agency market, sources told Michael Mayer of Metsmerized on Thursday. Sin

SNY Mets

Doug Williams & Jerry Blevins give out Mets awards in Shea Anything Oscars! | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 40m

Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins combine movies and the Mets on the latest Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as they look back at the 2021 season by...

The New York Times
Atlanta's Freddie Freeman Has a Hug Waiting at First Base

by: James Wagner NY Times 59m

Freeman, a star first baseman for Atlanta, warmly greets opponents at first base. You might get a hug, you might get some advice and you might get distracted into not running.

SNY.tv
Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins present the Shea Anything Oscars

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins combine movies and the Mets on the latest Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as they look back at the 2021 season by handing out the Shea Anything Oscars!

New York Post
Acting Mets GM Zack Scott headed to trial in drunk driving case

by: Kevin Sheehan, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon New York Post 2h

Acting Mets General Manager Zack Scott will go to trial after pleading not guilty for drunk driving in Westchester County.

Reflections On Baseball
Steve Cohen: Vulnerability Shows Through In Epstein "Interview"

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

Steve Cohen's search for a Director of baseball Operations took a turn yesterday, and it's one that may be a bad omen for the Mets' future.

Elite Sports NY
Mets GM Zack Scott's court date set

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 2h

Mets GM Zack Scott's court date set first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

