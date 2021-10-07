- IN
Sources: Conforto Will Not Accept Qualifying Offer
by: Henry Gold — Mets Merized Online 19m
The New York Mets will be extending Michael Conforto a qualifying offer, but he will decline and choose to enter the free agency market, sources told Michael Mayer of Metsmerized on Thursday. Sin
Doug Williams & Jerry Blevins give out Mets awards in Shea Anything Oscars! | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 40m
Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins combine movies and the Mets on the latest Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as they look back at the 2021 season by...
Atlanta's Freddie Freeman Has a Hug Waiting at First Base
by: James Wagner — NY Times 58m
Freeman, a star first baseman for Atlanta, warmly greets opponents at first base. You might get a hug, you might get some advice and you might get distracted into not running.
Mets executive Zack Scott's drunk driving case headed for trial | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
WHITE PLAINS — Zack Scott’s drunk-driving case is going to trial. His hearing in White Plains City Court on Thursday resulted in a non-jury trial being set for Dec. 8. Scott, the Mets’ acting general
Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins present the Shea Anything Oscars
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins combine movies and the Mets on the latest Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as they look back at the 2021 season by handing out the Shea Anything Oscars!
Acting Mets GM Zack Scott headed to trial in drunk driving case
by: Kevin Sheehan, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon — New York Post 2h
Acting Mets General Manager Zack Scott will go to trial after pleading not guilty for drunk driving in Westchester County.
Steve Cohen: Vulnerability Shows Through In Epstein “Interview”
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
Steve Cohen's search for a Director of baseball Operations took a turn yesterday, and it's one that may be a bad omen for the Mets' future.
Mets GM Zack Scott’s court date set
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 2h
Mets GM Zack Scott's court date set first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Grab tickets to the @QBConvention. November 13th at @MulcahysPub.Super Fan
Brett Phillips (not on Tampa’s ALDS roster) is a gemIn all seriousness: “I believe in what this team does & decides. I know it was tough but it’s okay. I believe in them. For me to respond any other way wouldn’t make sense.”Beat Writer / Columnist
In our latest Mets newsletter (due out tomorrow) for Post Sports+ Francisco Lindor details a conversation he had with Carlos Beltran this season that might have benefitted him.Beat Writer / Columnist
Conforto could take the QO and come back in 2022 with a bounce back season and re-enter the market as a top outfield free agent entering his age 30 season. #MetsSources say the early indication is the Mets will give Michael Conforto the qualifying offer and he will reject it.Blogger / Podcaster
Conforto was expected to reject the QO last month, correct? still think there will be a decent amount of deliberating. bet on yourself or take what you can get now. always a tough callBeat Writer / Columnist
