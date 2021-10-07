- IN
Players Recently Electing Free Agency
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 49m
With the regular season over, a series of players are closing in on free agency. The highest-profile will be available …
Should Mets keep Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 9m
On a BNNY bit called 'Keep Em or Dump Em,' Todd Zeile, Anthony Recker and Maggie Gray weighed in on the futures of Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano in Mets uniforms.
Mets continue to clean house
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 29m
Sources: Conforto Will Not Accept Qualifying Offer
by: Henry Gold — Mets Merized Online 2h
The New York Mets will be extending Michael Conforto a qualifying offer, but he will decline and choose to enter the free agency market, sources told Michael Mayer of Metsmerized on Thursday. Sin
Doug Williams & Jerry Blevins give out Mets awards in Shea Anything Oscars! | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins combine movies and the Mets on the latest Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as they look back at the 2021 season by...
Atlanta's Freddie Freeman Has a Hug Waiting at First Base
by: James Wagner — NY Times 3h
Freeman, a star first baseman for Atlanta, warmly greets opponents at first base. You might get a hug, you might get some advice and you might get distracted into not running.
Mets executive Zack Scott's drunk driving case headed for trial | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
WHITE PLAINS — Zack Scott’s drunk-driving case is going to trial. His hearing in White Plains City Court on Thursday resulted in a non-jury trial being set for Dec. 8. Scott, the Mets’ acting general
Acting Mets GM Zack Scott headed to trial in drunk driving case
by: Kevin Sheehan, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon — New York Post 3h
Acting Mets General Manager Zack Scott will go to trial after pleading not guilty for drunk driving in Westchester County.
