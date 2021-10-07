Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Players Recently Electing Free Agency

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 49m

With the regular season over, a series of players are closing in on free agency. The highest-profile will be available …

SNY.tv
Should Mets keep Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 9m

On a BNNY bit called 'Keep Em or Dump Em,' Todd Zeile, Anthony Recker and Maggie Gray weighed in on the futures of Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano in Mets uniforms.

Mets 360

Mets continue to clean house

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 29m

Mets Merized
Sources: Conforto Will Not Accept Qualifying Offer

by: Henry Gold Mets Merized Online 2h

The New York Mets will be extending Michael Conforto a qualifying offer, but he will decline and choose to enter the free agency market, sources told Michael Mayer of Metsmerized on Thursday. Sin

SNY Mets

Doug Williams & Jerry Blevins give out Mets awards in Shea Anything Oscars! | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins combine movies and the Mets on the latest Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as they look back at the 2021 season by...

The New York Times
Atlanta's Freddie Freeman Has a Hug Waiting at First Base

by: James Wagner NY Times 3h

Freeman, a star first baseman for Atlanta, warmly greets opponents at first base. You might get a hug, you might get some advice and you might get distracted into not running.

Newsday
Mets executive Zack Scott's drunk driving case headed for trial | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 3h

WHITE PLAINS — Zack Scott’s drunk-driving case is going to trial. His hearing in White Plains City Court on Thursday resulted in a non-jury trial being set for Dec. 8. Scott, the Mets’ acting general

New York Post
Acting Mets GM Zack Scott headed to trial in drunk driving case

by: Kevin Sheehan, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon New York Post 3h

Acting Mets General Manager Zack Scott will go to trial after pleading not guilty for drunk driving in Westchester County.

