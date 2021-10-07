- IN
LEADING OFF: Giants-Dodgers cap 4-game Division Series slate | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
A look at what's happening around the majors Friday:___FOR BEST FROM THE WESTThe 107-win Giants and 106-win Dodgers are ready to throw out all those wins and settle their season-long clash with a best
Should Mets keep Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On a BNNY bit called 'Keep Em or Dump Em,' Todd Zeile, Anthony Recker and Maggie Gray weighed in on the futures of Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano in Mets uniforms.
Mets continue to clean house
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
Players Recently Electing Free Agency
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
With the regular season over, a series of players are closing in on free agency. The highest-profile will be available …
Sources: Conforto Will Not Accept Qualifying Offer
by: Henry Gold — Mets Merized Online 4h
The New York Mets will be extending Michael Conforto a qualifying offer, but he will decline and choose to enter the free agency market, sources told Michael Mayer of Metsmerized on Thursday. Sin
Doug Williams & Jerry Blevins give out Mets awards in Shea Anything Oscars! | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins combine movies and the Mets on the latest Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as they look back at the 2021 season by...
Atlanta's Freddie Freeman Has a Hug Waiting at First Base
by: James Wagner — NY Times 4h
Freeman, a star first baseman for Atlanta, warmly greets opponents at first base. You might get a hug, you might get some advice and you might get distracted into not running.
Acting Mets GM Zack Scott headed to trial in drunk driving case
by: Kevin Sheehan, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon — New York Post 5h
Acting Mets General Manager Zack Scott will go to trial after pleading not guilty for drunk driving in Westchester County.
It's that time of year.I am not exaggerating when I say that the best — or worst — thing #ESPNDaily has ever done involves @JeffPassan’s musical #WorldSeries tribute to Randy Arozarena. WHICH MAY NEVER LEAVE MY BRAIN. https://t.co/TVYn0wx8Va @RaysBaseball https://t.co/e6zvNJlj8kBeat Writer / Columnist
Randy Arozarena hitting absolute tanks in October is becoming a traditionBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Details on the Mets’ shakeup of their coaching staff: https://t.co/pA5L6HRrXvBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: From Zack Scott’s court date in White Plains this afternoon: https://t.co/0sox22DGJRBeat Writer / Columnist
A legend is born..@AaronsonBrenden ➡️ @Ricardo_Pepi9 🔥 Third career goal in two caps for the 18-year-old. https://t.co/tKQYeyoxZIBeat Writer / Columnist
