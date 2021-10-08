- IN
Banned MLB star Pete Roses launches sports betting podcast (seriously) - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 43m
Pete Rose is MLB's all-time hits leader but isn't eligible for induction by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
NY Mets: Grading each of the major moves made last offseason
by: Zachary Rotman — Fansided: Rising Apple 46m
In Steve Cohen’s first offseason as the owner of the New York Mets he flexed his financial muscles by making some big moves. He expected to turn the Mets...
Francisco Alvarez: Mets 2021 Minor League Player Of The Year
by: Mike Puma — Baseball America 9h
The 19-year-old catcher was off and running, and he surpassed expectations for his first full minor league season. Alvarez is still developing behind the plate.
LEADING OFF: Giants-Dodgers cap 4-game Division Series slate | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 10h
A look at what's happening around the majors Friday:___FOR BEST FROM THE WESTThe 107-win Giants and 106-win Dodgers are ready to throw out all those wins and settle their season-long clash with a best
Should Mets keep Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 11h
On a BNNY bit called 'Keep Em or Dump Em,' Todd Zeile, Anthony Recker and Maggie Gray weighed in on the futures of Jeff McNeil and Robinson Cano in Mets uniforms.
Mets continue to clean house
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 11h
Players Recently Electing Free Agency
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 11h
With the regular season over, a series of players are closing in on free agency. The highest-profile will be available …
Sources: Conforto Will Not Accept Qualifying Offer
by: Henry Gold — Mets Merized Online 13h
The New York Mets will be extending Michael Conforto a qualifying offer, but he will decline and choose to enter the free agency market, sources told Michael Mayer of Metsmerized on Thursday. Sin
