His season this year gives me pause. That number is great, but he showed major streakiness, lack of hitting vs LHP, and confusion about what he will be going forward makes me not want to do a long-term deal.

Mathew Brownstein Many #Mets fans, including myself, were clamoring for George Springer last offseason. Just from a purely offensive standpoint, George Springer’s OPS+ before signing with Toronto was 131. Conforto is not that far off at 124. https://t.co/tqFao06vUK