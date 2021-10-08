This goes for position players and all athletes who think they need to be identical to their idols. Not true. Be fluid. Let your creativity and uniqueness shine through. Learn from the greats and apply it to how you move/think! 🗣

Marcus Stroman For all the young pitchers out there who try to “emulate” your idols in the big leagues…don’t forget that we’re all unique and 1 of 1’s as human beings. What works for someone else, may not work for you. Listen to your body while taking certain bits and pieces from the greats!