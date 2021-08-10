- IN
Open thread: AL and NL Division Series, 10/8/21
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Chat about all four of the day’s playoff games in this open thread.
MMO Mailbag: Something Wicked This Way Comes
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 41m
Alex asks..What are the odds we see catching prospect Francisco Alvarez on the opening day roster next season? And yes I know we still have James McCann, but shouldn't the better player get the j
NY Mets News: Peter Gammons makes his pick for the manager job
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
A whole generation grew up watching Peter Gammons on ESPN. Late summer nights watching recaps and analysis made those days enjoyable in the pre-internet da...
Mets Mailbag: Is Sandy Alderson's position with team costing them front office hires?
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to Mets questions from readers.
NLDS Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta - DRAFT - Pitcher List
by: Sean Roberts — Pitcher List 2h
Who will live to fight the NL West titans?
New York Mets 2021 Season in Review: Bullpen
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, continui…
How Mets will handle FAs Baez, Stroman, Syndergaard, Conforto - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
A huge chunk of Mets are hitting free agency, ensuring the club will look very different next year.
MLB rumors: NL East contender will challenge Yankees for top shortstops in free agency - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Some of the game's best shortstops, including Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story, Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager and Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, will be free agents this winter.
Tweets
Mute is the way to go. I feel you. Lol 😂Somebody get @STR0 in the booth yesterday. I’m literally watching this game on mutePlayer
We'll be taking your questions for our MMO Mailbag pieces all offseason long. You can DM me on Twitter or email us at GetMetsmerized@aol.com. Hope to hear from you. 🙂 LGM 🧡💙Blogger / Podcaster
This goes for position players and all athletes who think they need to be identical to their idols. Not true. Be fluid. Let your creativity and uniqueness shine through. Learn from the greats and apply it to how you move/think! 🗣For all the young pitchers out there who try to “emulate” your idols in the big leagues…don’t forget that we’re all unique and 1 of 1’s as human beings. What works for someone else, may not work for you. Listen to your body while taking certain bits and pieces from the greats!Player
For all the young pitchers out there who try to “emulate” your idols in the big leagues…don’t forget that we’re all unique and 1 of 1’s as human beings. What works for someone else, may not work for you. Listen to your body while taking certain bits and pieces from the greats!Player
After a roller coaster season, Taijuan Walker grades out with a C in our 2021 Report Card Series. Check out the link here for in-depth analysis of the All-Star's performance: https://t.co/U2hr967zrBBlog / Website
We need this core 3 to stick together for years to come. 🔥🔥🔥 #LGM @javy23baez @Lindor12BCBlogger / Podcaster
