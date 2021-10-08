- IN
Mets Keep Plugging Away – Small Moves Are Better Than None
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
The Mets struck out swinging in their quest for a Director of Baseball Operations, but to their credit, they're still plugging away...
Mets Eyeing Dodgers Top Executives
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 1h
As reported by Andy Martino of SNY and our own Michael Mayer, the Mets might be looking at doing exactly what owner Steve Cohen mentioned last offseason when he talked about building the East Coas
Aaron Loup’s historic Mets season earns award for his beer can | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins wrap the 2021 Mets season by handing out the Shea Anything Oscars, including a very special award to Aaron Loup.
NY Mets News: Peter Gammons makes his pick for the manager job
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
A whole generation grew up watching Peter Gammons on ESPN. Late summer nights watching recaps and analysis made those days enjoyable in the pre-internet da...
Open thread: AL and NL Division Series, 10/8/21
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
Chat about all four of the day’s playoff games in this open thread.
NLDS Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta - DRAFT - Pitcher List
by: Sean Roberts — Pitcher List 4h
Who will live to fight the NL West titans?
New York Mets 2021 Season in Review: Bullpen
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, continui…
How Mets will handle FAs Baez, Stroman, Syndergaard, Conforto - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
A huge chunk of Mets are hitting free agency, ensuring the club will look very different next year.
Opponent’s posted a .402 OPS against Jacob deGrom in 2021. That’s the lowest OPS against a starting pitcher since at least 1901. *(Min 300 PAs recorded against batters)* #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
ridiculous play from Altuve. slack-jawed at that throwBeat Writer / Columnist
This has to be an educational experience for the White Sox. Not over yet, but they are seeing what a championship caliber team looks like.TV / Radio Personality
RT @RikiSpanishPR: @genymets @javy23baez @Lindor12BC Lmao people in these comments man. Give them a full healthy season with a few pieces added in the off-season and watchBlogger / Podcaster
