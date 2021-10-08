- IN
Is re-signing Michael Conforto the best option for Mets? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On Baseball Night in NY, Doug Williams, Todd Zeile and Anthony Recker offer their take on whether the Mets should try to re-sign Michael Conforto despite a sub-par 2021 season or let him opt for free-agency.
LEADING OFF: MLB win leader Urías goes for Dodgers vs Giants | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 26m
A look at what's happening around the majors on Saturday:___HE'S BACKBig league wins leader Julio Urías starts for the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Division Series at San Francisco against Kevin Gausma
Mets Eyeing Dodgers Top Executives
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 5h
As reported by Andy Martino of SNY and our own Michael Mayer, the Mets might be looking at doing exactly what owner Steve Cohen mentioned last offseason when he talked about building the East Coas
Mets Keep Plugging Away – Small Moves Are Better Than None
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 6h
The Mets struck out swinging in their quest for a Director of Baseball Operations, but to their credit, they're still plugging away...
NY Mets News: Peter Gammons makes his pick for the manager job
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 8h
A whole generation grew up watching Peter Gammons on ESPN. Late summer nights watching recaps and analysis made those days enjoyable in the pre-internet da...
Open thread: AL and NL Division Series, 10/8/21
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8h
Chat about all four of the day’s playoff games in this open thread.
NLDS Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta - DRAFT - Pitcher List
by: Sean Roberts — Pitcher List 8h
Who will live to fight the NL West titans?
New York Mets 2021 Season in Review: Bullpen
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 8h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, continui…
