Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 56m
(AP) -- Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta's bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker's quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday to tie their NL Division
Mets Should Pursue Wilmer Flores This Offseason
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 12m
One of the unforced errors Brodie Van Wagenen made was moving on from Wilmer Flores. Since Flores was non-tendered, he has been a solid player who never had the debilitating arthritis the New York …
The Mets Should Get A Little Stupid
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 5h
How should the Mets handle the offseason? Don't overthink it: spend a bunch of money, build a powerhouse, and prepare to dominate.
Open thread: NLDS Game 2, 10/9/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
Chat about the NLDS games this evening.
Some Thoughts on the PBO Search
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 5h
The postseason for the New York Mets has barely begun, but there is already word that Theo Epstein will not be the new President of Baseba...
Division Series Game Thread: NL Teams Take On Game 2
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 6h
The Astros took a 2-0 ALDS lead over the White Sox Friday night with a 9-4 win. The Red Sox stormed back to tie their series against the Rays at one game apiece with a commanding 14-6 win.Mean
Mets: A Headache This Team Hardly Needs – Robinson Cano
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 9h
As if the Mets don't have enough on their plate, Robinson Cano's one-year suspension from baseball is over, but not the drama and baggage...
Mets Card of the Week: 1966 Johnny Stephenson
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 9h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
Ron Washington, who had a couple aggressive and successful sends as Braves 3B coach in today’s 3-0 win, is believed to be among those under consideration for Padres manager. Wash finished 2nd last time Padres hired a manager.Blogger / Podcaster
Julio Urías helps his own cause! #PitchersWhoRakeOfficial Team Account
Give us your predictions! Tune in to TBS now to see if they come true! #PostseasonOfficial Team Account
Now time for gm 2 of the 5 game series featuring 213 reg season wins… 😤 #LADvsSF #PostseasonTV / Radio Personality
-
Bravos got a huge win with @MaxFried32 doing what he does… Dudes nasty…TV / Radio Personality
