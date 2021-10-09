Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Draft Day For The Ages

by: Kevin Kernan BallNine 3h

The 2008 MLB draft for the San Francisco Giants was gold. John Barr was the scouting director, and what the Giants accomplished that draft set a foundation of granite for the franchise for years to come.

Mets Daddy

Mets Should Pursue Wilmer Flores This Offseason

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 6h

One of the unforced errors Brodie Van Wagenen made was moving on from Wilmer Flores. Since Flores was non-tendered, he has been a solid player who never had the debilitating arthritis the New York …

Newsday
64881038_thumbnail

Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 7h

(AP) -- Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta's bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker's quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday to tie their NL Division

Shea Bridge Report

The Mets Should Get A Little Stupid

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 10h

How should the Mets handle the offseason? Don't overthink it: spend a bunch of money, build a powerhouse, and prepare to dominate.

Amazin' Avenue
64873900_thumbnail

Open thread: NLDS Game 2, 10/9/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11h

Chat about the NLDS games this evening.

Mike's Mets
64873886_thumbnail

Some Thoughts on the PBO Search

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 11h

The postseason for the New York Mets has barely begun, but there is already word that Theo Epstein will not be the new President of Baseba...

Mets Merized
64873288_thumbnail

Division Series Game Thread: NL Teams Take On Game 2

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 11h

The Astros took a 2-0 ALDS lead over the White Sox Friday night with a 9-4 win. The Red Sox stormed back to tie their series against the Rays at one game apiece with a commanding 14-6 win.Mean

Reflections On Baseball
Cano12

Mets: A Headache This Team Hardly Needs – Robinson Cano

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 15h

As if the Mets don't have enough on their plate, Robinson Cano's one-year suspension from baseball is over, but not the drama and baggage...

