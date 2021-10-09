- IN
Draft Day For The Ages
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 3h
The 2008 MLB draft for the San Francisco Giants was gold. John Barr was the scouting director, and what the Giants accomplished that draft set a foundation of granite for the franchise for years to come.
Mets Should Pursue Wilmer Flores This Offseason
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
One of the unforced errors Brodie Van Wagenen made was moving on from Wilmer Flores. Since Flores was non-tendered, he has been a solid player who never had the debilitating arthritis the New York …
Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7h
(AP) -- Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta's bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker's quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday to tie their NL Division
The Mets Should Get A Little Stupid
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 10h
How should the Mets handle the offseason? Don't overthink it: spend a bunch of money, build a powerhouse, and prepare to dominate.
Open thread: NLDS Game 2, 10/9/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11h
Chat about the NLDS games this evening.
Some Thoughts on the PBO Search
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 11h
The postseason for the New York Mets has barely begun, but there is already word that Theo Epstein will not be the new President of Baseba...
Division Series Game Thread: NL Teams Take On Game 2
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 11h
The Astros took a 2-0 ALDS lead over the White Sox Friday night with a 9-4 win. The Red Sox stormed back to tie their series against the Rays at one game apiece with a commanding 14-6 win.Mean
Mets: A Headache This Team Hardly Needs – Robinson Cano
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 15h
As if the Mets don't have enough on their plate, Robinson Cano's one-year suspension from baseball is over, but not the drama and baggage...
RT @DolphHauldhagen: distinct fWAR tiers since the start of 2016 39.3 mike trout ... 37.4 mookie betts (in ~140 more games) ... 32.7 josé ramírez ... 28.1 francisco lindor and everyone elseMisc
RT @metsrewind: October 10, 1961: The 1961 @MLB Expansion Draft was held to fill the rosters of the @Mets and the Colt 45s. Among the players selected by the @Mets: Gil Hodges, Jim Hickman, Roger Craig, Jack Fisher and Al Jackson. #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/YmFMx0K4MQBlogger / Podcaster
Terry Collins. Will this guy manage the Mets? No. https://t.co/9fVY9Vm5oxBlogger / Podcaster
Going home happy. #PostseasonOfficial Team Account
RT @ThomasBrice2017: #FuryvsWilder3 was a classic who did ya have? Myself and @TheAsset1169 discuss it now! #FuryWilder #FuryWilderIII https://t.co/yxEXHwupSrBeat Writer / Columnist
Telling my kids this was David ByrneBlogger / Podcaster
