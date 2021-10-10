- IN
AL Division Series Game Thread: Astros Look To Sweep
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 51m
The American League playoff bracket continues Sunday after a day off Saturday with two Game 3s.One series could see the completion on a sweep, and another sees a pivotal matchup to take a 2-1
Open thread: ALDS Game 3, 10/10/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Chat about the ALDS games in this open thread.
NY Mets: Top 5 teams that will compete to sign Marcus Stroman
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
Marcus Stroman is going to end up signing with the highest bidder this winter. There’s no doubt about it. The man pitched well enough for the New York Me...
Mike Venable. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
Again part of this series is to mock columns and random names, like this one from the Sporting News who float Mike Venable. Maybe a surprise name and a long shot, but Venable is in his first season…
Should the Mets retain struggling outfielder Michael Conforto for next year?
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5h
The New York Mets have some homework to do this winter, and one of the main assignments is outfielder Michael Conforto's future
How should Mets approach Michael Conforto free agency? | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 5h
Several members of the New York Mets' core could very well be playing their baseball elsewhere in 2022, though right fielder Michael Conforto's future is near
Congrats, New York! Ten years without a ring
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 6h
The 2012 Giants were the last New York team to bring home the gold.
OPEN THREAD - Collective Bargaining
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6h
So. The deal between the players and owners expires before the 2022 season begins. I am sure they reach a speedy resolution and meet toget...
