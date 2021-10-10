- IN
Mets: Is There A Hearty Soul Anywhere Willing To Take This Job
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 43m
The Mets search for a Director of Baseball Operations presents an opportunity to "own" NYC, but who is willing to take on the daunting task?
No surprise: Brewers choose Peralta to face Braves' Anderson | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- For Craig Counsell, the decision to have Freddy Peralta start Monday's Game 3 of the NL Division Series for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves was easy.The manager said he consi
Open thread: ALDS Game 3, 10/10/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
Chat about the ALDS games in this open thread.
AL Division Series Game Thread: Astros Look To Sweep
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 5h
The American League playoff bracket continues Sunday after a day off Saturday with two Game 3s.One series could see the completion on a sweep, and another sees a pivotal matchup to take a 2-1
NY Mets: Top 5 teams that will compete to sign Marcus Stroman
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 8h
Marcus Stroman is going to end up signing with the highest bidder this winter. There’s no doubt about it. The man pitched well enough for the New York Me...
Mike Venable. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8h
Again part of this series is to mock columns and random names, like this one from the Sporting News who float Mike Venable. Maybe a surprise name and a long shot, but Venable is in his first season…
Should the Mets retain struggling outfielder Michael Conforto for next year?
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 8h
The New York Mets have some homework to do this winter, and one of the main assignments is outfielder Michael Conforto's future
How should Mets approach Michael Conforto free agency? | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 9h
Several members of the New York Mets' core could very well be playing their baseball elsewhere in 2022, though right fielder Michael Conforto's future is near
