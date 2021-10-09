- IN
On This Date in Sports October 11, 1986: Nails | Barstool Sports
by: Frank The Tank — Barstool Sports 35s
In collaboration with the Sportsecyclopedia.comThe New York Mets rally to stun the Houston Astros 6-5 in Game 3 of the NLCS at Shea Stadium. The Astros had jumped out to a 4-0 lead only to see the Met...
