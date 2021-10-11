- IN
Mets Are Facing A Very Consequential Offseason
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2h
I know I sound like a broken record when I say that this offseason will be very consequential for the New York Mets, but here we are.After one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise hi
Marcus Stroman Is Worth At Least $25 Million Per Year
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 32m
There’s a report out there Marcus Stroman is requesting an AAV of $25 million per year in free agency. In some corners, there’s shock and derision at the number. Such shock is absurd an…
Salary Projections for Mets’ Arbitration-Eligible Players Revealed
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 55m
Sure, MLB's postseason is officially in full swing, but for all the teams not playing October baseball, the focus continues to be on preparing for next year. Unfortunately, that's where the New Yo
2021 Mets would have benefitted from veteran manager - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The cracks in the clubhouse showed that a veteran leader is likely to be more in tune with these temperamental players.
Open thread: ALDS/NLDS, 10/11/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
There are four playoff games in baseball today. Chat about them here.
All of the MLB managers fired after the 2021 season
by: Kevin Henry — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
Which MLB managers have been fired after the 2021 season? It didn't take long after the 2021 Major League Baseball season ended for MLB teams to decide tha...
Five questions facing Mets this offseason
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3h
NEW YORK -- Another disappointing summer has given way to another busy offseason for the Mets, who have seen significant front-office and clubhouse turnover in the past five years. That trend will continue for a team in need of a new top baseball operations executive, a new manager and plenty
Generic Movie Baseball Manager. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Here’s what I want in the next manager of the Mets… I want the Generic Baseball Manager from movies. He’s 67 and has a mustache. He chain-smokes. He has no time for “how…
Mets Minors: The prospect pyramid
by: David Groveman — Mets 360 3h
