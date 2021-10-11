Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Marcus Stroman Is Worth At Least $25 Million Per Year

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 24m

There’s a report out there Marcus Stroman is requesting an AAV of $25 million per year in free agency. In some corners, there’s shock and derision at the number. Such shock is absurd an…

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
62958608_thumbnail

Salary Projections for Mets’ Arbitration-Eligible Players Revealed

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 47m

Sure, MLB's postseason is officially in full swing, but for all the teams not playing October baseball, the focus continues to be on preparing for next year. Unfortunately, that's where the New Yo

Daily News
Act6subdlvc5no5nw6qgphhnuu

2021 Mets would have benefitted from veteran manager - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

The cracks in the clubhouse showed that a veteran leader is likely to be more in tune with these temperamental players.

Amazin' Avenue
64930363_thumbnail

Open thread: ALDS/NLDS, 10/11/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

There are four playoff games in baseball today. Chat about them here.

Call To The Pen

All of the MLB managers fired after the 2021 season

by: Kevin Henry Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h

Which MLB managers have been fired after the 2021 season? It didn't take long after the 2021 Major League Baseball season ended for MLB teams to decide tha...

MLB: Mets.com
64929394_thumbnail

Five questions facing Mets this offseason

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3h

NEW YORK -- Another disappointing summer has given way to another busy offseason for the Mets, who have seen significant front-office and clubhouse turnover in the past five years. That trend will continue for a team in need of a new top baseball operations executive, a new manager and plenty

The Mets Police
64929142_thumbnail

Generic Movie Baseball Manager. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

Here’s what I want in the next manager of the Mets… I want the Generic Baseball Manager from movies.   He’s 67 and has a mustache.  He chain-smokes.  He has no time for “how…

Mets 360

Mets Minors: The prospect pyramid

by: David Groveman Mets 360 3h

Page not found Mets360 Open menu Menu Close menu Oops! That page cant be found ! It looks like nothing was found at this location.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    MLB @MLB 4m
    It's Goin' Down. That's @yungjoc650's second pinch-hit home run this series.
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    MLB @MLB 10m
    Joctober!
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 12m
    And a disastrous bottom of the 5th to match.
    Chris Rose
    Disasterous top 5 for Milwaukee. 2nd & 3rd, none out...no runs, PH for starting pitcher (right move), and now the pen has to shutdown ATL while praying its "O" can manage something.... Also, Ian Anderson is wicked!
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan 12m
    Joctober.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 23m
    Kevin Long has officially made it his life’s work to exact as much revenge on the New York Mets as possible
    Britt Ghiroli
    News: Kevin Long is going to join Joe Girardi's staff as a hitting coach, sources tell me and @MattGelb. The former Nationals hitting coach will be reunited with Girardi and Rob Thomson, who he coached with in New York. Will also be reunited with Bryce Harper.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 28m
    deleted. thought I saw first and second lol
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets